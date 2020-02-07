College update: Versailles grad Ahrens helps Ohio State break slump

Versailles graduate Justin Ahrens has been a key player in Ohio State’s resurgence from a long slump in men’s basketball.

The Buckeyes have won three in a row since dropping six of seven and are keeping their postseason hopes alive. And during that time, Ahrens, a sophomore, has shown how dangerous he can be from long range as he knocked down 9-of-13 shots from beyond the 3-point line. He hit f4-of-5 in a win over Northwestern, then 3-of-5 in Saturday’s big win over Indiana, a game in which he finished with 11 points.

Andre Gordon, Sidney

Gordon had 10 points for Texas A&M in a loss to Georgia this week. He also had six points and six rebounds in a win over Missouri on Tuesday, and is now averaging 8.1 points per game and shooting 72 percent from the field.

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns had an excellent week for Findlay.

He had 16 points and 11 rebounds – seven offensive – in a win over Malone. He also had three assists and three blocks.

He followed that with 19 points in a win over No. 21 Walsh. He was 6 for 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line and added three steals.

He is averaging 11.3 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds a game while shooting 81.1 percent from the line.

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Doseck is a freshman at Capital and in a win over Otterbein this week he had a good line of nine points, five rebounds and five blocked shots. He averages 6.4 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Nathan Lessing, Fairlawn

Lessing had a pair of good games for Northwestern Ohio, getting 21 points in a loss to Concordia, and 20 points on Wednesday in a win over Cornerstone.

He is averaging 20.1 points per game for the Racers.

• Women’s basketball

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson had another strong week at Urbana, getting 24 points and four assists in a 92-90 loss to Concord, and 12 points and nine rebounds Wednesday in a win over Davis & Elkins.

She is averaging 19.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney is also playing for Urbana, and had 16 points in the loss to Concord and 10 in the win over Davis & Elkins.

Against Concord, she was 6 for 10 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range. And she added five steals. She averages 8.4 points and is shooting a healthy 40 percent from beyond the three-point line on 33-of-83.

Erin Mescher, Marion Local

Mescher had 14 points for Ohio Northern in a win over Mt. Union, then on Wednesday, she was the only one in double figures with 16 in a loss to Baldwin-Wallace. She was 7 for 8 from the field in that game.

She averages 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds, both team highs for the Polar Bears (15-5).

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn had a good game for Furman University in a loss to Wofford, hitting 6 for 8 from the field and finishing with 14 points. She also had five rebounds.

She averages 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds, and is hitting 68 percent from the field.

• Men’s indoor track and field

Josh Miller, Botkins

Miller continues to impress for Capital University during the indoor season. After setting school records the previous two weeks, he came up just short of doing it again Saturday in the Joe Banks Invitational at Ohio Northern.

But he won the shot put for the third week in a row with a distance of 55 feet, 4.75 inches and was also second in the weight throw at 53-8.25.

Luke Shellhaas, Versailles

Shellhaas competes for Ohio Northern, and in the Joe Banks Invitational last week, he was third in the pole vault at 14 feet, 5.25 inches.

• Women’s indoor track and field

Kassie Lee, Lehman Catholic

Lee is also at Capital, and in last weekend’s meet, she was second in the shot put at 39 feet, 5.75 inches (winning distance was 39-6) and fourth in the weight throw at an even 48 feet.

Ohio State sophomore forward Justin Ahrens reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. on Jan. 26. Ahrens, a Versailles graduate, hit 4-of-5 three-pointers against the Wildcats. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_124304105-ae695e9ddd924abcb6e05b0994551f47.jpg Ohio State sophomore forward Justin Ahrens reacts after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. on Jan. 26. Ahrens, a Versailles graduate, hit 4-of-5 three-pointers against the Wildcats. Nam Y. Huh | Associated Press