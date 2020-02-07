Thursday roundup: Weather forces most schools to postpone

The winter storm that froze many area roads forced most schools to postpone or cancel games scheduled for Thursday, almost all of which involved girls basketball teams.

Undefeated Fort Loramie, which was again ranked No. 1 in this week’s Associated Press state poll, was scheduled to host Botkins in a Shelby County Athletic League contest on Thursday. The game was postponed a week to Feb. 13.

Two other SCAL games were postponed. Russia at Houston was postponed to Monday and Fairlawn at Jackson Center was postponed to Tuesday. Anna’s home nonconference matchup with West Liberty-Salem was postponed to Monday.

Dayton Northridge at Lehman Catholic was postponed to Tuesday. Riverside’s Northwest Central Conference game at Upper Scioto Valley was postponed to Feb. 13.

Sidney’s home wrestling match against archrival Piqua was canceled. The meet was going to determine which school earned a point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition, but the schools will now award the point based upon who finishes higher in the Miami Valley League meet later this month.

Versailles 51, Coldwater 49

The Tigers rallied from a deficit as large as 19 in the first half to earn a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday.

The Cavaliers built a 13-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 30-15 at halftime. The Tigers used a 14-8 scoring edge to pull within 38-29 by the end of the third and outscored Coldwater 21-11 in the fourth.

Lindsey Winner led Versailles with 18 points while Caitlin McEldowney scored 14 and Danielle Kunk scored 10.

Versailles (13-8, 5-4 MAC) will wrap up regular-season play on Saturday when it hosts Jackson Center.

Minster 33, New Knoxville 25

A hot start helped Minster earn a MAC win on Thursday in New Knoxville.

The Wildcats led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter but the Rangers used a 6-2 scoring edge in the second to pull within 12-9 at halftime. Minster outscored New Knoxville 11-10 in the third and 10-6 in the fourth to pull away.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 12 points, seven of which came in the third quarter. Janae Hoying scored seven points.

Minster (16-4, 6-2) will travel to Kalida on Tuesday.

Marion Local 56, New Bremen 43

The Cardinals lost a MAC game on Thursday in Maria Stein.

Marion Local led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter, 23-16 at halftime and 39-27 at the end of the third quarter.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with 17 points and eight rebounds while Kira Bertke and Kaylee Freund each scored seven points. The Cardinals shot 14 for 33 (42 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 28-17.

New Bremen (12-8, 3-5) will travel to Botkins on Tuesday.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

