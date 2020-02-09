Friday roundup: Anna beats Fort Loramie to secure SCAL title

ANNA — Anna wrapped up the Shelby County Athletic League boys basketball championship on Friday by pulling away late to a 55-47 victory over Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie took a 17-11 lead by the end of the first quarter but Anna used a 14-6 scoring advantage in the second to take a 25-23 lead at halftime. The Rockets led 41-37 at the end of the third before finishing with a 14-10 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Bart Bixler led Anna with 16 points while Isaac Lininger scored 15 and Justin Murray scored 11.

Grant Albers led Fort Loramie with 13 points.

Anna has a 10-1 SCAL record and secured the outright league championship thanks to its win Friday and Jackson Center’s loss at Botkins. It’s the third consecutive year the Rockets have won at least a share of the SCAL title.

Botkins 46, Jackson Center 43 OT

The Trojans held on to earn a tight SCAL victory in overtime on Friday in Botkins. It’s the squad’s seventh consecutive victory.

Botkins rallied to tie it 39-39 late in the fourth, and Jackson Center missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Trojans scored the first four points in overtime to take control. Jackson Center pulled within 45-43 with seven seconds left. After the Trojans made 1-of-2 foul shots, the Tigers missed another shot just before the buzzer.

Botkins led 9-6 at the end of the first quarter, and the teams were tied 22-22 at halftime. Jackson Center led 30-28 at the end of the third.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 18 points while Jayden Priddy-Powell scored nine and Tyler Free scored eight.

Jackson Center is 8-3 in SCAL play and maintains a half-game lead over Botkins for second place in league standings.

Fairlawn 80, Houston 56

The Jets built a 41-33 lead by halftime and pulled away in the second half to earn an SCAL victory on their home court on Friday.

Fairlawn led 24-21 at the end of the first quarter and 66-42 at the end of the third.

Skyler Piper led the Jets with 24 points while Ashton Piper scored 17. Adam Winner led Houston with 18 points while Brennan Arnold scored 16 and Wyatt Kunk scored 11.

Lehman Catholic 48, Lima Temple Christian 45

The Cavaliers struggled with winless Temple Christian on Friday but held on to earn a Northwest Central Conference victory in Lima.

Lehman built a 12-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 29-22 at halftime. Temple used a 10-8 scoring edge in the third and 13-11 edge in the fourth to narrow the final gap.

Brendan O’Leary led the Cavaliers with 15 points while Justin Chapman scored 10.

Minster 64, New Knoxville 40

The Wildcats pulled away in the second quarter of a Midwest Athletic Conference win on Friday in Minster.

Minster led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Rangers 17-5 in the second to take a 30-17 halftime lead. The Wildcats finished off the win with a 24-11 scoring edge in the third.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 15 points and 10 rebounds while Jacob Salazar scored 14 points and Trent Roetgerman scored 12.

New Bremen 39, Marion Local 26

The Cardinals overcame a slow start and pulled away for a MAC win on Friday in New Bremen.

Marion Local led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter but New Bremen used a 10-3 scoring edge in the second to take a 21-17 halftime lead. The Flyers pulled within 25-22 by the end of the third but the Cardinals finished with a 14-4 scoring edge in the fourth.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 16 points while Reece Busse scored 10.

Upper Scioto Valley 64, Riverside 39

The Pirates struggled on Friday in De Graff with Upper Scioto Valley, which is in contention for the NWCC title along with Lima Perry.

Upper Scioto Valley led 22-9 at the end of the first quarter, 34-17 at halftime and 53-30 at the end of the third.

“We were a little short-handed with some illness, but I was happy that our guys didn’t give up and kept fighting,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Our main goal right now is to just keep improving so that we can try to have some success in the tournament.”

Brody Rhoads led Riverside with 12 points and seven rebounds while Kaden Burk scored 10 and had six rebounds. The Pirates shot 15 for 56 (26.8 percent) from the floor. Each team had 35 rebounds.

Versailles 46, Coldwater 35

The Tigers secured the MAC championship by beating the Cavaliers on Friday in Coldwater.

Coldwater led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter but Versailles used a 12-4 scoring advantage in the second to take a 19-12 halftime lead. The Tigers led 35-30 at the end of the third.

Michael Stammen led the Tigers with 15 points while Connor VanSkyock scored 13.

Versailles (19-1, 8-0) will play Delphos St. John’s on Friday.

• Bowling

Sidney sweeps Tippecanoe

Sidney’s bowling teams swept Tippecanoe on Friday at Troy Bowl.

The boys team won 2,579-2,231 to stay undefeated and improve to 14-0 overall and 8-0 in Miami Valley League play.

Sidney has a two-point lead over other all other MVL teams heading into the league’s tournament, which will take place on Feb. 16 at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek. Regular-season standings and tournament results are combined to determine the league’s overall and divisional champions.

Kaden Abbott rolled a 500 series, Harrison Fisher rolled a 428 series, Drake Cromes rolled a 425 series and Jaxon Rickey rolled a 414 series.

“This was a nice well-balanced win,” Sidney coach Trent Knoop said. “…We’re at Greenville on Monday in hopes to go undefeated this season.”

The girls squad defeated Tippecanoe 1,674-1,671 to improve to 4-9 overall and 3-5 in MVL play. Sarah Bell rolled a 405 series, Emma Hurley rolled a 257 series and Kate Miller rolled a 251 series.

“This was a big win,” Knoop said. “We were down 45 pins going into the last Baker game and we managed to roll a 191 game. That’s what never giving up does.”

