Saturday roundup: Bixler surpasses 1,000 career points in Anna’s win at Clinton-Massie

CLARKSVILLE — Bart Bixler surpassed 1,000 career points as Anna cruised to a 76-54 nonconference victory on Saturday over one-win Clinton-Massie.

The Rockets led 26-11 at the end of the first quarter, 48-26 at halftime and 63-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Bixler scored 20 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Justin Murray scored 11 points, Isaac Lininger scored 10, Isaiah Masteller scored nine and Kamren Steward and Ben Kovacs each scored eight.

It’s the eighth consecutive victory for the Rockets (16-3) which will travel to Miami East on Tuesday.

Columbus Grove 42, Jackson Center 40 OT

The Tigers played Division IV top-ranked Columbus Grove close in a nonconference game on Saturday and Jackson Center but couldn’t hold onto an early lead.

Jackson Center led 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 20-17 at halftime. Each team scored eight points in the third quarter, but Columbus Grove outscored the Tigers 11-3 in the fourth quarter to force overtime with a 36-36 tie, then used a 6-4 scoring edge in overtime to seal the win.

Aidan Reichert led the Tigers with 18 points while Christopher Elchert scored seven.

Jackson Center (15-5) will host Fairlawn on Friday.

Botkins 69, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

The Trojans overcame a slow start to earn a big nonconference victory on Saturday in Waynesfield.

The Tigers led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter but Botkins used a 13-8 scoring edge in the second to take a 22-20 halftime lead. The Trojans ran away from Waynesfield-Goshen with a 26-5 scoring edge in the third and 21-16 edge in the fourth.

Jacob Pleiman led Botkins with 16 points while Jaydon Wendel scored 12, Zane Paul scored 11 and Jayden Priddy-Powell scored 11.

Botkins (16-4) will play next on Friday at Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie 60, Lima Perry 42

The Redskins cruised to a big nonconference win over Northwest Central Conference leader Lima Perry on Saturday in Fort Loramie.

Fort Loramie led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, 30-15 at halftime and 38-22 heading into the fourth.

Grant Albers led Fort Loramie with 19 points while Nick Brandewie scored 13 and Damon Mescher scored 11.

Fairlawn 58, Miami East 51

The Jets overcame a slow start to earn a nonconference victory on Saturday in Sidney.

Miami East built a 16-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but Fairlawn used a 15-6 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-22 halftime lead. Each squad scored 18 points in the third before Fairlawn finished the Vikings off with a 17-11 scoring edge in the fourth.

Ashton Piper led the Jets with 15 points while Skyler Piper scored 14 and Isaac Ambos scored 13.

Fairlawn (12-7) will travel to Jackson Center on Friday.

Lehman Catholic 55, Dayton Jefferson 46

Lehman Catholic cruised to a big nonconference win on Saturday in Sidney to improve to 11-8.

The Cavaliers led 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, 28-13 at halftime and 44-32 at the end of the third.

Branden O’Leary had 29 points and six assists for the Cavaliers and Luke Frantz added 12 points.

Lehman, which has won nine of its last 13 games, will host Waynesfield-Goshen on Friday.

St. Marys 47, Minster 39

A bad second quarter doomed the Wildcats in a nonconference game on Saturday in Minster.

Minster took a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter but the Roughriders used a 15-1 scoring edge in the second to take a 23-16 halftime lead. St. Marys outscored the Wildcats 6-5 in the third, and each team scored 18 points in the fourth.

Trent Roetgerman led Minster with 12 points while Eric Schmidt added 11 and Ethan Lehmkuhl scored nine. The Wildcats shot 12 for 43 (27.9 percent) from the floor.

Minster (12-7) will travel to St. Henry on Friday.

New Bremen 65, Fort Jennings 45

The Cardinals cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday in New Bremen.

New Bremen led 20-7 at the end of the first quarter, 31-17 at halftime and 48-36 at the end of the third.

Patrick Wells led the Cardinals with 17 points and eight rebounds while Nolan Bornhorst scored 11 points. Reece Busse added 10 points and five assists and Trevor Bergman scored 10 points.

New Bremen shot 22 for 55 (40 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Fort Jennings 42-23.

The Cardinals (9-10) will host Fort Recovery on Friday.

Riverside 64, Springfield Northeastern 55

The Pirates earned a nonconference win on Saturday in De Graff.

Riverside built a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 20-16 scoring edge in the second to push its lead to 39-24 at halftime. The Jets finished with a 13-11 scoring edge in the third and 18-14 edge in the fourth.

“We got off to a great start tonight,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “We shot the ball very well from 3 and played with a lot of energy on defense. Going into halftime, we knew that they would come out pretty aggressive on both ends of the floor, and I thought that we handled it well for the most part.”

Wade Auflick led Riverside with 17 points while John Zumberger scored 16 and Kaden Burk scored 14. The Pirates shot 21 for 46 (46.7 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Northeastern 26-22.

Riverside (6-14) will travel to Hardin Northern on Friday.

Other scores: Mississinawa Valley 62, Houston 42.

• Girls basketball

Greenville 60, Sidney 49

The Yellow Jackets struggled in their regular-season finale in a Miami Valley League game on Saturday in Greenville.

The Green Wave, which lost the teams’ first MVL matchup 40-28 in January in Sidney, took a 23-20 lead at halftime after the squads were tied 8-8 at the end of the first. Greenville had a 41-38 lead at the end of the third and outscored the Yellow Jackets 19-11 in the fourth.

Allie Stockton led Sidney with 28 points.

The Yellow Jackets finished 15-8 overall and 12-6 in MVL play. Sidney, which won the MVL Valley Division title, will open tournament play on Saturday when it faces Vandalia-Butler at Troy’s Trojan Activities Center.

Botkins 58, Allen East 14

The Trojans crushed Allen East in a nonconference game on Saturday in Botkins.

Botkins built a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 26-4 at halftime and 46-8 at the end of the third.

Makenna Maurer led Botkins with 12 points while Jill Greve scored 12 and Boston Paul scored 11.

Botkins (15-5) will host New Bremen on Tuesday.

Houston 46, Covington 33

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Saturday in Houston.

Houston led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-13 at halftime and 33-17 at the end of the third.

Amber Stangel led the Wildcats with 17 points while Rylie Voisard scored 15.

Houston (6-15) hosted Russia on Monday in their regular-season finale and will face Lehman Catholic in a tournament opener on Saturday at Sidney High School.

Versailles 48, Jackson Center 28

The Tigers cruised to a nonconference win over Jackson Center on Saturday in Versailles.

Versailles built a 14-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, led 25-9 at halftime and 44-16 at the end of the third.

Caitlin McEldowney and Lindsey Winner each scored 12 points for the Tigers while Danielle Kunk scored 10. Ashley Mullenhour led Jackson Center with six points.

It was the final regular season for Versailles (14-8), which will open tournament play against Miami Valley School on Saturday in Covington.

Jackson Center (5-16) will host Fairlawn on Tuesday.

Anna 56, Middletown Madison 46

The Rockets overcome an early deficit to beat Madison in a nonconference game on Saturday in Anna.

Madison led 17-13 at the end of the first but Anna took a 31-23 lead by halftime and led 43-35 at the end of the third quarter.

Lauren Barhorst led Anna with a game-high 24 points. Kayli Brewer scored 19 and Ella Doseck added eight.

The Rockets (15-6) hosted West Liberty-Salem on Monday and will open tournament play against Dayton Meadowdale on Saturday in Covington.

Lehman Catholic 40, Bellefontaine 31

The Cavaliers earned a nonconference victory on Saturday in Bellefontaine.

Lehman led 10-7, 22-13 and 34-26 at the quarter breaks.

Lauren McFarland led the Cavaliers with 14 points and had six rebounds and three steals while Rylie McIver filled out the stat sheet with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Anna Cianciolo had seven points and Heidi Toner grabbed eight rebounds.

Lehman (15-6) will host Dayton Northridge on Tuesday.

Riverside 49, Ansonia 25

The Pirates cruised to a nonconference win on Saturday in De Graff.

Riverside led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, 21-13 at halftime and 35-20 at the end of the third.

Kirstin Schlumbohm led the Pirates with 15 points while Lauryn Sanford had 10 and Kara Kauffman, Alli Knight and Amber Waters each had six. Schlumbohm and Sanford each had six rebounds while Waters had nine. Schlumbohm had for steals.

Riverside (10-10) traveled to Springfield Northwestern on Monday and will travel to Upper Scioto Valley on Thursday.

Other scores: St. Marys 51, Russia 34.

Clinton Massie’s Blake Ireland dribbles with pressure from Anna’s Bart Bixler during a nonconference game on Saturday in Clarksville. Bixler surpassed 1,000 career points in the Rockets’ victory. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_BBK_BlakeIreland_ec0208-3.jpg Clinton Massie’s Blake Ireland dribbles with pressure from Anna’s Bart Bixler during a nonconference game on Saturday in Clarksville. Bixler surpassed 1,000 career points in the Rockets’ victory. Elizabeth Clark | AIM Media Midwest

Botkins, Fort Loramie, Fairlawn, Lehman Catholic earn nonconference wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

