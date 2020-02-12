Tuesday roundup: Houston snaps 8-game losing streak

BRADFORD – Houston snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 51-38 victory on Tuesday at Bradford.

The Wildcats took an 11-6 lead in the first quarter and led 26-20 at halftime. They increased their advantage to 38-29 in the third quarter en route to the 13-point victory.

Brennan Arnold led Houston with a game-high 12 points, and Jake Leist added 10 points.

Houston improved to 4-17 with Tuesday’s win, its first victory since defeating Newton 48-45 in overtime on Jan. 11.

Houston will conclude the regular season on Friday with a Shelby County Athletic League game against Russia.

Russia 63, Newton 41

Russia celebrated its senior night on Tuesday with a 63-41 victory against Newton.

Russia started five seniors Tuesday night, and they helped the Raiders jump out to a 14-5 first quarter lead. The home team increased its advantage to 31-9 in the second quarter and led 44-24 at the end of the third on its way to a 22-point victory.

Senior Mason Dapore led the Raiders with a game-high 18 points.

Russia improved to 7-13 with the win. The Raiders will finish the regular season with road games at Houston and Marion Local on Friday and Saturday.

Anna 54, Miami East 26

Anna held Miami East to just 26 points on Tuesday, earning a 54-26 victory in Casstown.

The Rockets limited the Vikings to single-digit scoring in each quarter, leading 18-6 at the end of the first quarter, 31-14 at halftime and 39-19 at the end of the third quarter on its way to the 28-point victory.

Bart Bixler led Anna with a game-high 15 points while Kamren Steward added 11.

Anna improved to 17-3 with Tuesday’s win. The Rockets will play host to Minster on Saturday then will conclude the regular season with a home game against Botkins on Monday.

Girls basketball

Fort Loramie 80, Marion Local 28

In a matchup of two of the state’s top five ranked teams, Fort Loramie easily topped Marion Local 80-28 Tuesday night.

Fort Loramie quickly established control of the game, leading 28-4 at the end of the first quarter and 45-14 at halftime. Loramie increased its lead to 58-20 in the third quarter on its way to a 52-point margin of victory.

Kenzie Hoelscher led Fort Loramie with a game-high 21 points while Dana Rose added 13 points.

Fort Loramie was ranked first in Division IV in the final Associated Press girls basketball poll of the 2019-20 season, receiving all 11 first place votes. Marion Local was ranked fifth in Division IV in the season’s final poll.

Fort Loramie is now 20-0 this season. Loramie will play its final home game of the season on Thursday against Botkins and will honor its four seniors.

New Bremen 47, Botkins 35

New Bremen outscored Botkins 16-4 in the fourth quarter Tuesday night to earn a 47-35 victory.

Botkins opened the game with a 13-8 lead in the first quarter before New Bremen took a 19-15 lead at the halftime break. The teams were tied 31-31 at the end of the third quarter, but the Cardinals outscored the Trojans by 12 points in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with a game-high 14 points on Tuesday while Kira Bertke scored 12, Kaylee Freund scored 12 and Ellie Roetgerman scored 9. Carmen Heuker and Makenna Maurer led Botkins with 9 points each.

New Bremen improved to 13-8 with Tuesday’s win. The Cardinals will conclude the regular season with a Midwest Athletic Conference game at Fort Recovery on Thursday.

Botkins fell to 15-6 on the season with Tuesday’s loss. The Trojans will close the regular season on Thursday with a SCAL game at Fort Loramie.

Fairlawn 26, Jackson Center 9

In a low-scoring conference game, Fairlawn beat Jackson Center 26-9 on Tuesday night in Jackson Center.

Fairlawn led 7-2 at the end of the first quarter then Jackson Center cut its deficit to 10-8 at halftime. The Jets held the Tigers scoreless in the third quarter and increased their advantage to 24-8 on their way to a 17-point margin of victory.

Lonna Heath led Fairlawn with a game-high 11 points.

Fairlawn improved to 8-14 overall and 2-10 in the SCAL with Tuesday’s win while Jackson Center fell to 5-17 overall and 2-10 in the league.

The teams will have a rematch in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sidney High School. The Jets are seeded sixth in the sectional, and the Tigers are seeded seventh.

Lehman Catholic 51, Northridge 23

After a tight first quarter, Lehman Catholic shut down Northridge the rest of the game and cruised to a 51-23 victory Tuesday night in Dayton.

Lehman led by a single point, 14-13, at the end of the first quarter. The Polar Bears only scored 12 points in the final three quarters, though. The Cavaliers led 28-16 at halftime and 44-18 at the end of the third quarter en route to a 28-point win.

Lauren McFarland led Lehman with 13 points in the win.

With Tuesday’s win, Lehman finished the regular season with a 16-6 record. Lehman will open OHSAA tournament play against Houston at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sidney High School. The Cavaliers are the fourth seed in the sectional, and the Wildcats (6-16) are the ninth seed.

By Kyle Shaner

