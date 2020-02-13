Sidney swimmers qualify for districts

TROTWOOD – The Sidney High School swim team competed at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I sectional meet at the Trotwood Natatorium last weekend.

There were five venues competing at the same time, and the top 32 individual qualifiers and top 24 relay teams qualified to swim in the districts on Saturday at Miami University. Four boys and four girls from Sidney qualified for that honor.

Both Jaden Humphrey and Badin Brewer were successful in their individual events.

Humphrey qualified in the 100 yard freestyle and is seeded 16th of 32 and qualified in the 100 yard backstroke in which he placed 11th of 32.

Brewer also swam the 100 yard freestyle and is seeded 29th, and he placed 21st in the 50 yard freestyle.

The team of Humphrey, Eli Christman, Jahvon Lloyd and Brewer moved on in both the 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays, placing 11th and 16th respectively.

The girls team of Lydia Brewer, Addison Payne, Logan Frasure and Lily Watkins placed as the second alternate in the 400 yard freestyle relay.