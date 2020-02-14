Thursday roundup: Fort Loramie finishes regular season unbeaten

FORT LORAMIE — Fort Loramie’s girls basketball team capped off an undefeated regular season with a dominating 66-21 Shelby County Athletic League victory over Botkins on Thursday.

The Redskins (21-0, 12-0), which were ranked No. 1 in Division IV in this week’s state Associated Press poll, were scheduled to host Findlay Liberty-Benton on Saturday. The game has been canceled due to the Eagles needing to make up a conference game on Saturday.

Fort Loramie took a 14-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 19-9 scoring advantage in the second to push the gap to 19 points at halftime. The Redskins led 49-18 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Trojans 17-3 in the fourth.

Marissa Meiring led Fort Loramie with 14 points while Dana Rose scored 11 and Kenzie Hoelscher added 10. Ava Sholtis scored nine points and had seven rebounds and five steals. Rose had a team-high four assists.

The Redskins shot 26 for 65 (40 percent) from the floor while the Trojans shot 9 for 30 (30 percent). Botkins committed 27 turnovers.

Fort Loramie will look to continue its dominating ways in tournament play. The squad, which has won every game by at least 17 points, will face the winner of a first-round matchup between Ansonia and Triad in a sectional final on Tuesday at Sidney High School.

Makenna Maurer and Aleah Johnson each scored six points for Botkins (15-7, 7-5), which will open tournament play on Thursday in a sectional final against the winner of a first-round game between Lehman Catholic and Houston.

Riverside 65, Upper Scioto Valley 43

The Pirates secured a winning record and sole possession of second place in Northwest Central Conference standings with a road victory on Thursday.

Riverside led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter and used a 19-5 scoring edge in the second to push its halftime lead to 16 points. The Pirates outscored the Rams 14-12 in the third and 15-11 in the fourth.

Lauryn Sanford led the Pirates with 19 points while Olivia Perk scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds. Jade Copas and Kirstin Schlumbohm each scored nine points. Schlumbohm led the team with five assists.

Riverside shot 24 for 54 (44.4 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Upper Scioto Valley 29-19.

“Proud of the girls’ effort tonight,” Riverside coach Bryce Hodge said. “We had balanced scoring and played pretty good defense. We still have room for improvement before tournaments start.”

The Pirates finish regular-season 12-10 overall and 6-1 in NWCC play, good for second place behind Lehman Catholic, which was undefeated. The squad will open tournament play on Tuesday in a sectional final at Sidney when it faces the winner of a first-round game between Jackson Center and Fairlawn.

“I’m proud to see the improvement from my team this year,” Hodge said. “We finished third in league last year, graduated five seniors off that team, and improved to second in league this season. That shows how hard the girls play and how much they’ve bought in to our coaching. We’re still a young team, but I’m proud of the growth they’ve had this year.”

Minster 72, St. Henry 39

The Wildcats finished regular-season play with a big Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Thursday in Minster.

Minster led 23-13 at the end of the first quarter, 34-20 at halftime and 53-35 at the end of the third.

Janae Hoying led Minster with 17 points while Ivy Wolf scored 16, Averi Wolf scored 15 and Ella Mescher scored 10.

Minster finishes 17-5 overall and 7-2 in MAC play, good for third place behind Marion Local and Fort Recovery, which tied for first. The squad will open tournament play on Feb. 22 at St. Marys Memorial High School against either Parkway or Ridgemont.

Fort Recovery 47, New Bremen 41

The Cardinals lost their regular-season finale in a MAC game on Thursday in Fort Recovery.

The Indians led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, 29-19 at halftime and 36-32 at the end of the third.

Madison Cordonnier led New Bremen with 18 points and six rebounds while Kira Bertke scored 10 points. Kaylee Freund scored nine points and had six rebounds.

The Cardinals shot 13 for 35 (37 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Fort Recovery 27-21. New Bremen had 26 turnovers while Fort Recovery had 16.

New Bremen finishes 13-9 overall and 3-6 in MAC play, good for eighth place. The squad will open tournament play on Wednesday against Hardin Northern at Lima Bath High School.

Riverside beats Upper Scioto Valley, Minster crushes St. Henry

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

