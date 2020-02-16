Saturday/Sunday roundup: Anna rally falls short against Minster

ANNA — Anna rallied late but Minster secured a 56-55 victory in a nonconference boys basketball game on Saturday in Anna.

The Wildcats took a 17-16 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 17-7 scoring edge in the second to take an 11-point halftime lead. Anna outscored Minster 17-8 in the third to pull within 42-40.

The teams were tied 50-50 with two minutes left before the Wildcats secured it.

Trent Roetgerman led Minster with 17 points while Justin Nixon scored 12 points and had 14 rebounds. Jacob Salazar scored 12 points and Bryan Falk added 10.

Justin Murray led Anna with 27 points while Kamren Steward scored 11 points and had 11 rebounds. Riley Huelskamp added 11 points, three assists and three steals.

Minster shot 22 for 41 (53.7 percent) from the floor and outrebounded the Rockets 28-19. Anna shot 25 for 54 (46.3 percent) from the floor.

Minster (14-7) will travel to Parkway on Friday. Anna (17-4) hosted Botkins on Monday and will begin tournament play on Thursday. The No. 1 seed Rockets will face Triad in a Division III sectional semifinal at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center.

Fort Loramie 42, Fort Recovery 40

Damon Mescher hit a wide-open 3 from the left wing with 11 seconds left to give Fort Loramie the lead, and the Redskins held on from there to a nonconference win on Saturday in Fort Recovery.

The Indians scored the last nine points of the third quarter to take a 35-27 lead heading into the fourth. Nick Brandewie, Caeleb Meyer and Nolan Berning hit 3-pointers in the fourth and Grant Albers completed a three-point play to bring the squad within 40-39.

After Fort Recovery missed a free throw with 40 seconds left, the Redskins took the lead on the next possession. Meyer threw a pass inside to Brandewie, who missed a shot. Brandewie tipped the rebound out to Mescher, who knocked down the game-winning 3.

Fort Recovery led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime.

Meyer and Brandewie each finished with 10 points. Albers and Berning each finished with six.

Fort Loramie (15-6) closed out regular-season play on Monday when it hosted Fairlawn. The Redskins will open tournament play on Feb. 25 when they face the winner of Lehman Catholic vs. Mississinawa Valley in a Div. IV sectional final at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

Jackson Center 57, Riverside 41

Jackson Center picked up a nonconference win in a regular-season finale on Saturday in De Graff.

The Tigers built an 18-9 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Riverside used a 14-7 scoring edge in the second to pull within 25-23 at halftime. Jackson Center pulled away with a 21-9 scoring advantage in the third and 11-9 advantage in the fourth.

“I thought that we played with a lot of really good energy in the first half,” Riverside coach Seth Bodenmiller said. “Other than some offensive rebounds that we gave up, I thought that we were strong on defense.

“… In the third quarter, we just couldn’t get the stops on defense that we needed to and they extended their lead out. I couldn’t be more proud of the effort that our guys gave for the entire 32 minutes.”

Aidan Reichert led Jackson Center with 18 points while Garrett Heitkamp scored 10 and Christopher Elchert scored nine. The Tigers outrebounded Riverside 15-8.

John Zumberger led Riverside with 17 points while Wade Auflick score nine. The Pirates shot 14 for 24 (58.3 percent) from the floor.

Jackson Center (17-5) is the No. 1 seed in the Piqua D-IV sectional and will open tournament play against Bradford on Saturday. Riverside (6-16) will open tournament play in a sectional final against the winner of Botkins vs. Newton on Feb. 25 in Piqua.

Fairlawn 67, Lehman Catholic 52

Fairlawn pulled away in the second half to a nonconference victory on Saturday on its home court.

The Cavaliers led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter and were tied with the Jets 31-31 at halftime. Fairlawn used a 21-13 scoring edge in the third and 15-8 edge in the fourth to close out the win.

Isaac Ambos led Fairlawn with 19 points while Ashton Piper scored 16 and Jackson Jones scored 12. Luke Frantz led Lehman with 19 points while Brendan O’Leary scored 12.

Fairlawn (13-8) traveled to Fort Loramie for its regular-season finale on Monday. The Jets will open tournament play in a D-IV sectional semifinal on Saturday against Covington.

Lehman Catholic (12-9) will close out regular-season play on Tuesday at Mechanicsburg.

New Bremen 54, Arcanum 53

The Trojans cut a seven-point lead down to one by the final seconds but the Cardinals held on to earn a nonconference victory on Saturday in New Bremen.

New Bremen led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter, 32-20 at halftime and 40-32 at the end of the third. Arcanum went on a 9-3 run in the final 27 seconds to narrow the final gap.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 14 points and six rebounds while Dave Homan and Logan Suchland each scored eight points. New Bremen shot 15 for 39 (38 percent) from the floor and 14 for 18 from the free-throw line. The squad outrebounded the Trojans 23-21.

New Bremen (11-10) will travel to Coldwater on Friday.

Versailles 53, Greenville 28

The Tigers picked up a nonconference victory on Saturday in Versailles in their regular-season finale.

Versailles led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, 23-11 at halftime and 35-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Michael Stammen led Versailles with 15 points while Connor VanSkyock scored 14 and Austin Toner scored 11.

Versailles (21-1) will face Carlisle in a D-III sectional semifinal on Saturday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center.

Other scores: Marion Local 49, Russia (7-15) 38.

SUNDAY RESULTS

• Bowling

Sidney boys bowling secures MVL title at league tournament

Sidney’s boys bowling team secured the overall Miami Valley League title on Sunday at the league’s tournament at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek. The Yellow Jackets finished second behind Xenia in the tournament.

After three rounds of individual games, the top four teams qualified for matchplay. Sidney finished second to qualify and opened matchplay with a 3-2 win over Troy before falling to Xenia 3-2 in the final.

MVL standings are determined by both regular-season results and tournament finish. The Yellow Jackets went undefeated in MVL play in regular-season and had a two-game lead over Troy heading into the tournament.

Sidney’s second-place finish combined with the Trojans’ third-place finish in Sunday’s tournament clinched the Yellow Jackets the overall MVL title.

It’s the second overall MVL title a team at the school secured in three days; the boys basketball team clinched an overall MVL title on Friday. The boys and girls swimming teams and girls basketball team have earned MVL Valley Division titles this winter.

Kaden Abbott finished fifth individually with a 654 series on Sunday. Jaxon Rickey was eighth with a 641, Logan Finke was ninth with a 625 and Drake Cromes was 12th with a 608.

Sidney’s girls squad finished sixth and didn’t qualify for matchplay. Sarah Bell finished eighth with a 529 series, Emma Hurley finished 27th with a 426 series, Camryn Smith finished 32nd with a 415 series and Kate Miller finished 33rd with a 394 series.

Sidney boys bowling team secures overall MVL title at tourney

