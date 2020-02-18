Girls basketball: Anna, Versailles win D-III tourney openers

COVINGTON — Anna cruised to a 67-10 victory in a Division III sectional tournament opener on Saturday at Covington High School.

The Rockets built a 25-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 46-7 at halftime and 57-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Kayli Brewer led Anna (17-6) with 13 points while Ella Doseck and Kiplyn Rowland each scored 10. Michaela Ambos, Breann Reaman and Lauren Barhorst each scored eight points.

The Rockets, which are the sectional’s No. 1 seed, advance to face No. 21 Dayton Northridge in a sectional final on Thursday in Covington.

Versailles 78, Miami Valley 21

The Tigers (15-8) earned a big victory in a Div. III sectional opener on Saturday in Covington.

Versailles led 36-4 by the end of the first quarter, 58-11 at halftime and 70-15 by the end of the third quarter.

Caitlin McEldowney led Versailles with 28 points while Lindsey Winner scored 18 and Danielle Kunk scored 10.

The No. 3 seed Tigers advanced to face No. 14 Dayton Christian in a sectional final on Tuesday in Covington. If victorious, they’ll face the winner of Springfield Greenon vs. Middletown Madison in a district semifinal on Monday in Covington.

Kayli Brewer https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_4839.jpg Kayli Brewer

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.