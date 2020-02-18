Monday roundup: Late Piper 3 lifts Fairlawn over Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE — Ashton Piper hit a fade away 3-pointer from the corner with 2.7 seconds left to lift Fairlawn to a 51-50 victory over Fort Loramie in a Shelby County Athletic League game on Monday in Fort Loramie.

It was a back-and-forth game with multiple lead changes. The Redskins led 16-11 at the end of the first quarter and had a 24-16 lead with just over two minutes left in the second, but the Jets finished on an 11-3 run to tie it 27-27 at halftime.

There were multiple lead changes in the third quarter, and Fort Loramie led 42-41 heading into the fourth. The Redskins led 50-48 with a little over a minute left but missed two one-and-one opportunities that could have helped seal it.

Piper led all scorers with 15 points while Skyler Piper scored 10 and Dominic Davis scored nine.

Caeleb Meyer led Fort Loramie with 13 points while Grant Albers scored 12 and Nate Meyer added eight.

It was the final regular-season game for both squads. Fairlawn finishes 14-8 overall and 5-7 in SCAL play, good for fifth place. Fort Loramie finishes 15-7 overall and 7-5 in SCAL play, good for a third-place tie with Botkins.

The Jets are the No. 4 seed in the Piqua Division IV sectional and will open tournament play against No. 10 Covington on Saturday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. The Redskins are the No. 3 seed and will face the Lehman Catholic vs. Mississinawa Valley winner in a sectional final on Feb. 25.

Anna 68, Botkins 58

The Rockets took an early lead and put the Trojans away late in an SCAL game on Monday in Anna.

Anna led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 32-21 at halftime. Botkins used a 21-14 scoring edge in the third quarter to pull within 46-42, but the Rockets finished with a 22-16 scoring edge in the fourth.

Kamren Steward led Anna with 15 points while Isaac Lininger and Bart Bixler each scored 14. Riley Huelskamp added 11 points.

Jayden Priddy-Powell led the Trojans with 17 points while Tyler Free scored 12 and Zane Paul scored 11.

It was the final regular-season game for both teams. Anna, which secured the SCAL title earlier this month, finishes 18-4 overall and 11-1 in league play. Botkins finishes 16-6 overall and 7-5 in SCAL play, good for a third-place tie with Fort Loramie.

The Rockets are the No. 1 seed in the Dayton Div. III sectional and will open tournament play on Thursday against No. 23 Triad at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center.

The Trojans are the No. 2 seed in the Piqua D-IV sectional and will open tournament play on Friday against No. 12 Newton.

