Tuesday roundup: Lehman Catholic loses regular-season finale

MECHANICSBURG — Lehman Catholic cut an early deficit down but couldn’t come back from a bad first half in a nonconference boys basketball game on Tuesday at Mechanicsburg. The Indians built a nine-point lead by halftime and held on for a 49-46 victory.

A 3-pointer by Luke Frantz pulled Lehman to within three points with 2.2 seconds left but Mechanicsburg was able to bring the ball inbounds and maintain possession as time expired.

The Indians (7-13) built a 16-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 16-10 scoring advantage to take a 32-23 halftime lead. The Cavaliers cut the final gap with a 13-11 scoring edge in the third and 10-6 advantage in the fourth.

Frantz and Brendan O’Leary each scored 21 points for Lehman. The Cavaliers shot 19 for 42 (45 percent) from the floor and won the rebounding battle 28-22 but committed 18 turnovers.

Mechanicsburg shot 13 for 34 (38 percent) from the floor and 16 for 25 from the free-throw line. Lehman shot 3 for 6 from the free-throw line.

Kyle Smith scored a career-high 31 points for Mechanicsburg. He connected on 6-of-8 3-pointers and made 9-of-13 total shots from the floor. He was perfect on his seven free-throw tries and had four rebounds and five steals.

Lehman (12-10) is the No. 6 seed in the Piqua Division IV sectional and will open tournament play on Friday when it faces No. 7 Mississinawa Valley (11-11) at Garbry Gymnasium. The Blackhawks won a nonconference matchup between the two squads 33-29 on Jan. 11 in Sidney.

Luke Frantz https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_IMG_2459.jpg Luke Frantz

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.