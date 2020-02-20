Bench contributes to Lady Patriots win

BROOKVILLE – The Lady Patriots for the second game in a row in the OHSAA DIV 4 sectional waltzed to an easy win 79-24 over East Dayton Christian.

The Patriots raced out to a 29-3 lead in the first quarter and many of those points were from Morgan Hunt getting up the floor as the freshman scored 10 points in the quarter. Senior Maddie Downing had 8 points and Senior Lissa Siler 7 to lead the PATS in the period.

Tri-Village also won the second quarter scoring 23 … but EDC put up 11 points which was their best output of the night. Riley Sagester had 7 points to lead TV in the frame and a halftime lead of 52-14.

In the third quarter Maddie Downing had 6 of the Patriots 13 points as the game was played with a running clock.

In the final stanza many of the reserves would find the scoring column with freshman Torie Richards scoring 5 points, Karsi Sprowl 3, Molly Scantland and Hallie Bell each with 2 points as the Patriots went on to win the game 79-24.

Rylee Sagester would lead the Patriots with 9 assists all in the first half and Maddie Downing led all scorers with 18 points. Morgan Hunt had double digits in rebounds 12 and points 16 and Lissa Siler scored 14 in the win for the PATS.

Tri-Village with the win advance to take on Springfield Catholic Central next Monday for a sectional title at Brookville High School at 6pm.

Score by Quarters:

Tri-Village 29…23…13…14 – 79

E. Dayton Christian 03…11…03…07 – 24

Team Scoring:

Tri-Village; Sagester 09, Hunt 16, Me Downing 2, Torie Richards 5, Porter 8, Siler 14, Scantland 2, Sprowl 3, Bell 2, Ma Downing 18; Totals 7-28-2/6 – 79

EDC; Burke 6; B. Faulkner 7, P Faulkner 5, Brinkman 6. Totals 5-4-1/2 – 24

Lady Patriots Hallie Bell comes off the bench to score for Tri-Village in the team’s tournament win over East Dayton Christian. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_8-inch-Hallie-Belle-.jpg Lady Patriots Hallie Bell comes off the bench to score for Tri-Village in the team’s tournament win over East Dayton Christian. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com