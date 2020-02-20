Wednesday roundup: Sidney boys bowling earns sectional title

DAYTON — Sidney’s boys bowling team finished first in the 24-team Division I sectional bowling tournament on Wednesday at Poelking Lanes South.

The Yellow Jackets earned the No. 1 seed through three regulation games and secured their hold on first in six Baker games. They finished with a team total of 4,242, 90 pins ahead of second-place Beavercreek.

Sidney senior Jaxon Rickey finished first individually with a 713 series. Logan Finke was ninth with a 646, Brodey Morrow was 12th with a 610, Harrison Fisher was 18th with a 585 and Drake Cromes was 31st with a 552.

The Yellow Jackets will look to follow up their sectional championship with a district title. The district tournament will be held on Thursday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

• Girls basketball

New Bremen 52, Hardin Northern 40

The Cardinals ran away in the third quarter in a Division IV sectional opener on Wednesday at Lima Bath High School.

Hardin Northern pulled within 11-10 by the end of the first quarter after a late 3-pointer. The teams traded points to a 21-10 score in the second quarter before Chloe Bornhorst hit a shot in the post to boost the Cardinals’ lead to 23-20 at halftime.

New Bremen put the game away with a 17-5 scoring edge in the third quarter. The squad started the quarter with a 10-3 advantage.

The Polar Bears cut down the final deficit with a 15-12 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.

Madison Cordonnier scored 11 points and had nine rebounds for New Bremen (14-9) while Elli Roetgerman scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Kira Bertke scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and three assists while Aliyah Truman scored eight points.

The No. 6 seed Cardinals advance to face New Knoxville in a sectional final on Saturday at Lima Bath. The Rangers beat New Bremen 34-26 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Dec. 12 in New Knoxville.

Jaxon Rickey https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_1583-3.jpg Jaxon Rickey

New Bremen beats Hardin Northern in sectional opener

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.