Wednesday roundup: Sidney boys bowling earns sectional title

DAYTON — Sidney’s boys bowling team finished first in the 24-team Division I sectional bowling tournament on Wednesday at Poelking Lanes South.
The Yellow Jackets earned the No. 1 seed through three regulation games and secured their hold on first in six Baker games. They finished with a team total of 4,242, 90 pins ahead of second-place Beavercreek.
Sidney senior Jaxon Rickey finished first individually with a 713 series. Logan Finke was ninth with a 646, Brodey Morrow was 12th with a 610, Harrison Fisher was 18th with a 585 and Drake Cromes was 31st with a 552.
The Yellow Jackets will look to follow up their sectional championship with a district title. The district tournament will be held on Thursday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.
• Girls basketball
New Bremen 52, Hardin Northern 40
The Cardinals ran away in the third quarter in a Division IV sectional opener on Wednesday at Lima Bath High School.
Hardin Northern pulled within 11-10 by the end of the first quarter after a late 3-pointer. The teams traded points to a 21-10 score in the second quarter before Chloe Bornhorst hit a shot in the post to boost the Cardinals’ lead to 23-20 at halftime.
New Bremen put the game away with a 17-5 scoring edge in the third quarter. The squad started the quarter with a 10-3 advantage.
The Polar Bears cut down the final deficit with a 15-12 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter.
Madison Cordonnier scored 11 points and had nine rebounds for New Bremen (14-9) while Elli Roetgerman scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Kira Bertke scored 10 points and had seven rebounds and three assists while Aliyah Truman scored eight points.
The No. 6 seed Cardinals advance to face New Knoxville in a sectional final on Saturday at Lima Bath. The Rangers beat New Bremen 34-26 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Dec. 12 in New Knoxville.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.