Thursday roundup: Anna dominates Triad in tournament opener

VANDALIA — Top seeded Anna started Division III sectional play with a dominating 71-28 victory over North Lewisburg Triad on Thursday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center.

Isaac Lininger scored nine of his 11 points in the first quarter to help the Rockets take a 23-3 lead. The squad increased its lead to 46-12 by halftime and led 60-20 at the end of the third quarter.

Bart Bixler led Anna with 18 points while Kamren Steward, McKane Finkenbine and Riley Huelskamp each scored eight points.

The Rockets (19-4) advance to face No. 24 seed New Lebanon Dixie in a sectional final on Thursday in Vandalia.

No. 23 seed Triad finishes 2-22 overall.

• Girls basketball

Anna 64, Dayton Northridge 17

The top seeded Rockets (18-6) cruised to a big victory in a Div. III sectional final at Covington on Thursday.

Anna built a 15-2 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 34-10 at halftime. The squad finished with a 14-7 scoring edge in the third and 16-0 advantage in the fourth.

Ella Doseck led the Rockets with 13 points and seven rebounds while Hope Bixler scored 11 and Lauren Barhorst scored 10. Barhorst had five rebounds and Kiplyn Rowland had a game-high six assists.

Anna shot 26 for 57 (46 percent) from the floor while Northridge shot 5 for 22 (23 percent). The Rockets had 18 steals.

Anna advances to face No. 10 seed Miami East in a district semifinal on Monday at Covington. The Rockets beat the Vikings 38-27 in a nonconference game on Jan. 4 in Casstown.

Northridge, the No. 21 seed, finishes 3-19 overall.

• Bowling

Sidney girls finish 19th at sectional

Sidney’s girls bowling squad’s season came to an end on Thursday in the Div. I sectional tournament at Poelking Lanes South in Dayton.

The Yellow Jackets finished with a 2,593 team score and finished 19th out of 22 teams. Sarah Bell rolled a 439 series while Camryn Smith rolled a 402 series.

Bart Bixler https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_DSC_8637-9.jpg Bart Bixler

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

