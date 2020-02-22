Friday roundup: Houston loses to Middletown Madison in tourney opener

CLAYTON — Houston couldn’t hold onto an early lead and lost 58-45 to Middletown Madison in a Division III sectional semifinal on Friday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdome.

The No. 22 seed Wildcats led No. 3 Madison 15-13 at the end of the first quarter and 28-26 at halftime. Turner Campbell hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter for the Mohawks to help lead a 17-6 scoring advantage that gave the squad a 43-34 lead. Madison then put the game away with a 15-11 edge in the fourth.

Houston coach Mark Platfoot said he was proud of the team’s effort. Madison’s Grant Whisman led the Southwestern Buckeye League in regular season with an average of 25.8 points per game but scored 13 on Friday against the Wildcats.

“We played a much bigger team and competed very well,” Platfoot said. “We just struggled on offense a little too much in the third and that hurt. We fouled late that led to the final outcome. Our guys bought into the game plan.”

Brennan Arnold led the Wildcats with 20 points while Adam Winner scored 17.

Houston finishes 5-18 overall.

Parkway 40, Minster 39

A bad first half was too much for Minster to overcome in its regular-season finale on Friday in Rockford.

Parkway built a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 24-11 at halftime. Minster used a 17-9 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 11-7 edge in the fourth to narrow the final deficit.

Trent Roetgerman led Minster with 13 points while Eric Schmidt scored 10. Justin Nixon had a team-high nine rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 15 for 39 (38.5 percent) from the floor and were outrebounded 30-26.

Minster finishes regular season 14-8 overall and 5-4 in Midwest Athletic Conference play, good for a third-place tie with Fort Recovery and Delphos St. John’s. The Wildcats will start Division IV sectional tournament play on Friday at Coldwater against the winner of Lima Perry vs. Waynesfield-Goshen.

New Bremen 47, Coldwater 45

The Cardinals picked up a MAC win in their regular-season finale on Friday in Coldwater.

Coldwater led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter but New Bremen took a 19-18 lead by halftime. The Cavaliers used an 18-17 scoring edge in the third quarter to tie it 36-36 but the Cardinals finished with an 11-9 advantage in the fourth to earn the win.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen with 13 points while Reece Busse scored nine points and had six rebounds and five assists. Dan Homan scored nine points and Patrick Wells scored seven.

The Cardinals shot 19 for 42 (45 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Coldwater 29-25.

New Bremen finishes regular season 12-10 overall and 4-5 in MAC play, good for a sixth-place tie with Marion Local. The squad will open Div. IV sectional tournament play on Wednesday when it faces Ridgemont at St. Marys.

