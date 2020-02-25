Sidney wrestling: Yellow Jackets compete in 1st OHSWCA girls tourney, MVL tourney

Sidney’s four female wrestlers participated in a first-ever event last weekend at Hilliard Davidson High School and one came away with a gold medal.

The wrestlers competed in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s girls state wrestling tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Hilliard. Preliminary rounds were held on Saturday while finals were held on Sunday.

It was the first such event in the state for girls wrestling, which is not sanctioned by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. That could change in coming years, though, as the OHSWCA is seeking to have the OHSAA recognize girls wrestling with its “emerging sport” status. That would put it on the fast-track to being sanctioned.

Sidney freshman Josie Davis placed first in the 126-pound class. She won by fall in all five of her matches, including in 48 seconds against Defiance’s Carmela Castaneda in the championship match on Sunday.

Sidney sophomore Jadah McMillen finished fifth in the 106-pound class. She received a first-round bye and won her second match by a 7-3 decision, then won by a 9-0 major decision in her third match to advance to a semifinal.

McMillen lost to Bellefontaine’s Chelsea Horsley by a 4-1 decision in a semifinal, then lost by a 6-3 decision to Hubbard’s Kylee Bentley in a consolation semifinal. She won by forfeit in the fifth-place match.

Lily Blosser received byes in the first two rounds in the 111-pound class, then lost by falls in a quarterfinal and consolation match. Valorie Rodriguez received a first-round bye and won by fall in the second-round match, then lost by fall in quarterfinal and consolation matches.

Sidney finishes 8th at MVL tournament

The Yellow Jackets’ wrestling team was shorthanded without its four girls in the Miami Valley League tournament on Friday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activities Center and finished eighth out of 10 teams.

Isaac Belt finished first in the 126-pound class. Kaydin Wolaver finished second in 120 and Julian Barga finished fourth in 160.

Piqua finished four points ahead of Sidney in seventh place to earn a point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. The squads were scheduled to face off in a dual last month, but it was canceled due to weather. As a result, the point up for grabs in the all-sports trophy competition was determined by finish in the MVL tournament.

Sidney has a 9.5-7.5 lead over Piqua heading into spring sports. The first school that reaches 11.5 points will secure the trophy.

