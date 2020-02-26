Girls basketball: Fort Loramie’s Dana Rose named SCAL player of the year

Fort Loramie junior forward Dana Rose switched places with senior forward Marissa Meiring in all-Shelby County Athletic League voting this season and has been named the league’s player of the year. The pair are among five Fort Loramie players that were named first- or second-team all-SCAL.

Teams were announced last week and are determined by voting of the league’s head coaches, which rank players. The leading vote-getter is named player of the year, while the top five make first team and next group of five make second team. Voting is based on regular-season performance only.

Meiring was named player of the year last season while Rose finished third in voting. This year, Rose received the most votes and Meiring finished third.

Rose averaged a team-best 11.2 points per game in regular season for the undefeated Redskins, which were ranked No. 1 in Division IV in Associated Press state polls all season long and bulldozed their way to a 12-0 record in SCAL play. She also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and two assists per game. She shot 58 percent from the floor.

Meiring averaged 9.9 points while shooting 61 percent from the floor. She also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game.

Fort Loramie sophomore forward Ava Sholtis was also named first team along with Anna junior guard Ella Doseck and Botkins sophomore guard Carmen Heuker.

Sholtis averaged 10.7 points while shooting 68 percent from the floor. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.5 assists. Doseck averaged 11.5 points while shooting 44 percent and also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals. Heuker averaged 10.6 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.

Fort Loramie junior forward Kenzie Hoelscher was named second team along with senior guard Taylor Ratermann. Anna senior center Lauren Barhorst, Russia junior guard Ashley Scott and Fairlawn senior forward MaCalla Huelskamp were also named second team.

Hoelscher averaged nine points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor. She also averaged 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.3 assists. Ratermann averaged nine points while shooting 46 percent from the floor and also averaged 2.3 steals and 1.8 assists.

Barhorst averaged 11.9 points while shooting 62 percent from the floor. She also averaged 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks. Scott averaged 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Huelskamp averaged 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Anna seniors Michaela Ambos and Kiplyn Rowland, Botkins sophomores Aleah Johnson and Boston Paul, Russia seniors Olivia Moorman and Jessica York, Houston junior Amber Stangel and sophomore Megan Maier and Fairlawn sophomore Lonna Heath were named honorable mention.

Fort Loramie junior forward Dana Rose looks to shoot with pressure from Anna’s Lauren Barhorst during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 21 in Fort Loramie. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_030_7186-Edit-3-2.jpg Fort Loramie junior forward Dana Rose looks to shoot with pressure from Anna’s Lauren Barhorst during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 21 in Fort Loramie. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Five Fort Loramie players named 1st or 2nd team all-SCAL

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

2019-20 ALL-SCAL GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAMS First team Dana Rose, jr., F, Fort Loramie Ella Doseck, jr., G, Anna Marissa Meiring, sr., F, Fort Loramie Ava Sholtis, so., F, Fort Loramie Carmen Heuker, so., G, Botkins Second team Lauren Barhorst, sr., C, Anna Kenzie Hoelscher, jr., F, Fort Loramie Ashley Scott, jr., G, Russia MaCalla Huelskamp, sr., F, Fairlawn Taylor Ratermann, sr., G, Fort Loramie Honorable mention Anna: Michaela Ambos (sr.), Kiplyn Rowland (sr.). Botkins: Aleah Johnson (so.), Boston Paul (so.). Fairlawn: Lonna Heath (so.). Houston: Amber Stangel (jr.), Megan Maier (so.). Russia: Olivia Moorman (sr.), Jessica York (sr.).

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.