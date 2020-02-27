Wednesday/Thursday roundup: Sidney boys bowling team earns state berth

BEAVERCREEK — Sidney’s boys bowling team earned a state berth in the Division I district championship on Thursday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

The Yellow Jackets finished fourth out of 24 teams to earn a berth. The top five teams advanced to state.

Sidney had a 4,335 team score, 17 pins behind third-place Wilmington and 13 pins ahead of fifth-place Cincinnati La Salle. Centerville finished first with a 4,514 team score.

Drake Cromes placed 29th overall with a 645 series, Jaxon Rickey was 30th with a 643, Kaden Abbott was 32nd with a 642 and Logan Finke was 45th with a 616.

The Yellow Jackets will compete in the Div. I tournament on March 6 at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

It’s the second state berth for the program. Both have come in the last five years.

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Boys basketball

New Bremen 64, Ridgemont 43

The Cardinals won a Division IV sectional opener on Wednesday at St. Marys Memorial High School.

New Bremen led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter but Ridgemont used a 17-11 scoring edge in the second to take a 26-25 halftime lead. The Cardinals used a 21-15 scoring edge in the third and 18-12 advantage in the fourth to secure the win.

Nolan Bornhorst led New Bremen with 22 points and four assists while Patrick Wells scored 10 points and had a game-high nine rebounds. Dan Homan scored 10 points and Reece Busse added eight.

The Cardinals shot 20 for 52 (38 percent) from the floor and 17 for 23 (74 percent) from the free-throw line. Ridgemont shot 21 for 53 (40 percent) from the floor and 5 for 8 from the line. The Golden Gophers had a 36-33 rebounding advantage but committed 10 turnovers compared to New Bremen’s four.

The Cardinals (13-10) will face Midwest Athletic Conference rival St. Henry in a sectional final on Saturday in St. Marys.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

