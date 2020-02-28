College update: Fairlawn grad Lessing named 1st team WHAC

Fairlawn graduate Nathan Lessing has completed his junior season at Northwestern Ohio of Lima in men’s basketball, and the postseason honors are beginning for the Shelby County Athletic League’s all-time career scoring leader.

Lessing was recently named to the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference first team after averaging 20.3 points per game, fourth in the conference. He was also seventh in the WHAC in field goal percentage at an even 50, and eighth in free throw percentage at 79.

In addition, Lessing was also named to the conference’s All-Academic team.

As for on the court, he scored 23 points in a win over Lourdes and went 6-for-6 from the line, then on Wednesday in a conference tournament loss that ended the Racers’ season, he scored 25 points and was 4-for-4 from the line.

In his last four games to end the season, Lessing was 28 for 28 from the free throw line, and finished the season 128 for 162 for 79 percent.

He entered Wednesday’s game just 372 points away from becoming the school’s all-time career scoring leader.

Northwestern Ohio finished the campaign at 11-20.

Griffin Doseck, Anna

Doseck, a freshman, had nine points and four rebounds for Capital in a season-ending loss to Mt. Union.

Capital finished an even 13-13 on the year, with Doseck averaging 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns, also just a freshman, continues to lead Findlay in both scoring (12.2) and rebounding (5.4).

In action in the past week, he had 13 points in a win over Lake Erie, then on Wednesday night, had 18 points, seven rebounds and was 6 for 8 from the field in a two-point win over Cedarville.

He is shooting 64.4 percent from the field for the Oilers, who are now 20-6.

• Women’s basketball

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson is nearing another milestone in her outstanding career at Urbana University.

In a game against Wheeling on Wednesday night, she had 19 points to run her scoring total to 1,498 points in Mountain East Conference games in her career. That leaves her just five points shy of the conference record, and she should surpass the mark Saturday in the regular-season finale against Notre Dame College.

She finished with 17 points in a win over Charleston since last week, and that, coupled with the 19 against Wheeling, gives her 1,814 career points at Urbana.

She had seven rebounds and was 7 for 10 from the field against Charleston, and had six rebounds in the win over Wheeling.

On the season, she is averaging 19.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and is now 102-for-125 from the free throw line for 82 percent.

She is currently fourth in the Mountain East Conference in field goal percentage at .593, fifth in scoring, fifth in rebounds per game, and seventh in free throw percentage.

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney also plays for Urbana, and in the win over Wheeling on Wednesday, she finished with 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor.

She leads the team in three-pointers this season with 39 and is hitting a healthy 40.2 percent from behind the arc.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver poured in 22 points for the talented Edison State team in a win over Cuyahoga Community College recently. She hit five three-pointers in 11 attempts.

She is now averaging 11.9 points per game, and has 62 three-pointers on the season.

Edison is now 25-3.

Erin Scott, New Knoxville

Scott played for Northwestern Ohio in Lima, which recently completed its season.

Scott wound up with an impressive 153 assists on the year, along with averaging 8.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

The team finished 10-20.

Celena Taborn, Sidney

Taborn had 13 points, five rebounds and was 6 for 8 from the field for Furman in a win over Western Carolina this week.

She is averaging 8.6 points per game and shooting 67 percent from the field. Furman is 17-11.

Erin Mescher, Marion Local

Mescher had another strong game for Ohio Northern in a win over Muskingum. She finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists and was 9-for-10 from the field.

She is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds, both team-highs, for the 20-6 Polar Bears.

• Women’s track and field

Emily Borchers, Russia

Borchers competed for the University of Dayton in the Kent State Tune-up last weekend, and won the mile run in 4:57.78, the only sub-5:00 time in the event.

Kassie Lee, Lehman Catholic

Lee competes for Capital and in the Rick Meindl Last Call at Capital last weekend, she was second in the shot put at 12.89 meters (42 feet, 3.5 inches) and fourth in the weight throw at 14.85 meters (48 feet, 10 inches).

Men’s track and field

Joe Shuga, Botkins

Shuga is on the team at Wilmington College and also competed at Capital last weekend.

He took first place in the weight throw at 14.24 meters (46 feet, 8.5 inches), and was second in the shot put at 13.5 meters (44 feet, 3.5 inches).

Nathan Lessing https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/02/web1_Nathan-Lessing.jpg Nathan Lessing