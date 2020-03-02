Friday roundup: Minster, New Bremen win sectional finals

COLDWATER — A big third quarter helped Minster beat Lima Perry 49-42 in a Division IV sectional final on Friday at Coldwater High School.

The Wildcats (15-8) advance to face Midwest Athletic Conference rival Parkway in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Wapakoneta. The Panthers beat Minster 40-39 in a MAC game on Feb. 21.

Minster led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter but Perry used a 6-5 advantage in the second to tie it 16-16 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored the Commodores 23-14 in the third quarter to take control. Perry finished with a 12-10 scoring advantage in the fourth.

Justin Nixon led Minster with 18 points and 11 rebounds while Jacob Salazar scored eight points. The Wildcats shot 16 for 34 (47.1 percent) from the floor and outrebounded Perry 28-19.

The Commodores, which won the Northwest Central Conference, finish 17-7 overall.

New Bremen 54, St. Henry 45 OT

The Cardinals won a D-IV sectional final on Friday at St. Marys Memorial High School.

New Bremen (14-10 ) advances to face MAC rival Marion Local in a district semifinal on Tuesday in Wapakoneta. The Cardinals beat the Flyers 39-26 in a MAC game on Feb. 7.

New Bremen outscored the Redskins 14-5 in overtime to earn the win. The Cardinals hit 11-of-14 free-throw attempts in the quarter.

New Bremen led 10-5 at the end of the first quarter but St. Henry used a 13-7 scoring edge in the second to take an 18-17 halftime lead. The Redskins use a 16-11 advantage in the third to take a seven-point lead but New Bremen used a 12-6 edge in the fourth to force overtime with a 40-40 tie.

Nolan Bornhorst led the Cardinals with 19 points while Dave Homan scored 13 points and had four rebounds. The Cardinals shot 15 for 39 (38 percent) from the floor and outrebounded St. Henry 33-30.

St. Henry finishes 11-13.

