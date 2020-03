Boys basketball: All-Southwest district teams released

The 2019-20 all-Southwest District boys high school basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from the district:

DIVISION I

First team:

Max Land, Moeller, 6’4”, Sr., 14.1, Gabe Cupps, Centerville, 6’1”, Fr., 10.3 ppg, Nate Johnson, Lakota East, 6’3”, Jr., 17 ppg, Kalen McKinney, West Carrollton, 6’3”, Sr., 18.2 ppg, Logan Duncomb, Moeller, 6’9’, Jr., 13.8 ppg, Nic Smith, Walnut Hills, 6’6”, Sr. 15.8 ppg, Hank Thomas, St. Xavier, 6’6”, Sr., 14.8 ppg.

Player of the year: Kalen McKinney, West Carrollton

Coach of the year: John Thomas, Edgewood; Pat Goedde, LaSalle

Second team:

Noah Moser, Springboro, 6’4”, Sr., Mo Njie, Centerville, 6’9”, Sr., Alex Williams, Moeller, 6’4”, Jr., Trey Robinson, Hamilton, 6’6”, Sr., DeArius Randle-Barker, Princeton, 6’1”, Sr., Julian Mackey, Lakota West, 6’3”, Sr., Jackson Holt, Turpin, 6’3”, Jr.

Third team:

Owen Spencer, Turpin, 6’9”, Sr., Jaylen Lemons, LaSalle, 5’10”, Sr., Adam Duvall, Beavercreek, 6’7”, So., Caden Johnson, Franklin, 6’4”, Sr., Darren Taborn, Sidney, 6’2”, Sr., Jackson Ames, West Clermont, 6’11”, Sr., Anthony Coppock, Miamisburg, 6’2”, So.

Honorable mention:

Zach Minton, Franklin; Noah Rich, Franklin; Willard Cluxton, Elder; Justin Lovette, LaSalle; Will McCracken, Moeller; Kobe Rodgers, St. Xavier; Kaden Fuhrman, Lakota East; Alex Mangold, Lakota East; Carter Combs, Lakota West; Ian Cox, Loveland; Benton Foust, Loveland; Bowen Hardman, Princeton; Kahlil Davis, Princeton; Owen Murray, Walnut Hills; Mike Grant, Walnut Hills; Stanley Shrivers, West Carrollton; Aigokhai Kadiri, West Carrollton; Larry Stephens, Springfield; Josh Tolliver, Springfield; Easton Lewis, Tecumseh; Shaeden Olden, Troy; Tre Archie, Troy; Jaden Owens, Troy; Dresean Roberts, Piqua; Garrett Schrubb, Piqua; Dominick Durr, Sidney; Kollin Tolbert, Mt. Healthy; James Camden, Anderson; Mitchell Greer, Mason; Carter Combs, Lakota West; Zavian Ricks, Fairfield; Dominic Cantrella, Turpin; Austin Center, Little Miami; Zyon Tull, Western Brown; Josh Hice, Goshen; Tyler Montague, Vandalia Butler; Jakob Reed, Riverside Stebbins; Jalen Tolbert, Riverside Stebbins; Dylan Hoosier, Xenia; Austin Jones, West Carrollton; Chris Herbort, Beavercreek; Yousef Saleh, Beavercreek; Patrick Ivory, Northmont; Malcolm Curry, Wayne; Lawrent Rice, Huber Hts. Wayne; Cam Fancher, Huber Hts. Wayne; Caleb Allen, Edgewood; John Shepherd, Edgewood; Austin Center, Little Miami.

DIVISION II

First team:

AJ Braun, Fenwick, 6’9”, Jr., 18 ppg, Paul McMillan, Woodward, 6’2”, So., 31.3 ppg, Carl Blanton, Trotwood Madison, 6’2”, Sr., 26.2 ppg, Evan Prater, Wyoming, 6’6”, Sr., 19.0 ppg, Isaiah Walker, Wyoming, 6’5”, Jr., 25.3 ppg, Brayden Sipple, Blanchester,6’3”, Jr. 34.0 ppg, Camron McKenzie, Hughes, 6’2”, Jr., 24.0 ppg

Player of the year: Isaiah Walker, Wyoming

Coach of the year: Bryan Wyant, Hughes

Second team:

Brady Uhl, Alter, 6’1”, Sr., Darren Rubin, Oakwood, 6’0”, Sr., Ben Knotsman, Tippecanoe, 6’4”, Jr., Evan Brunot, McNicholas, 6’2”, Sr., Cam Coomer, Wilmington, 6’2”, Sr., Evan Ipsaro, New Richmond, 5’11”, Fr., Sammy Anderson, Trotwood Madison, 6’2”, Sr.

Third team:

Max Stepaniak, Ross, 6’7”, Jr., Jakada Stone, Aiken, 6’1”, Jr., Tyler Eberhart, Kenton Ridge, 6’7”, Sr., Kionte Thomas, Hughes, 6’1”, Sr., Mekhi Elmore, Thurgood Marshall, Jared Baldock, Purcell-Marian, 6’0”, Sr., Wyatt Wachs, Indian Hill, 6’1”, Jr.

Honorable mention:

Grant Hower, Urbana; Sam Jeffers, Monroe; Will DeBord, Monroe; Collin Deaton, Monroe; Matt Butcher, Wilmington; Anthony Felder, Hughes; Zach Frederick, Tippecanoe; Nolan Mader, Tippecanoe; JT Ferguson, Valley View; Anthony McComb, Thurgood Marshall; Ryan Chew, Bellbrook; Ty Thornton, Indian Hill; Kyle Smith, Bethel-Tate; Kevin English, Norwood; Jack Smith, Alter; Conor Stolly, Alter; Kohl Todd, Waynesville; Darryl Story, Northridge; Bryce Nolbertowicz, Waynesville; Isaac Siemon, Springfield Shawnee; Gabe Pavlak, Bellbrook; Daniel Hu, Oakwood; Hunter Frost, Eaton; Larry Turner, Chaminade Julienne; Collin Perkins, Kenton Ridge; Tanner Creager, Blanchester; Hunter Bare, Blanchester; Nate Baker, Clarksville Clinton-Massie; Cole Allen, Greeneview; Rhett Burtch, Greeneview; Josh Hegeman, Badin.

DIVISION III

First team:

Grant Whisman, Madison, 6’7”, Sr., 25.7 ppg, Skyler Schmidt, Clermont Northeastern, 6’7”, Jr., 24.6 ppg, Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5’11”, Sr., 17.9 ppg, Cole Fischer, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6’2”, Sr., 14.5 ppg, Steve Gentry Jr., Deer Park, 6’0”, Sr., 20.7; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5’11”, Sr., 15.1 ppg, Sean Ealy, Clark Montessori, 5’10”, Sr., 25.0.

Player of the year: Grant Whisman, Madison

Coach of the year: Jeff Smith, Madison

Second team:

Rayvon Griffin, Cincinnati Taft, 6’5”, Fr., Curtis Harrison, Seven Hills, 6’7”, Sr., Max McGowen, Mariemont, 6’3”, Jr., Holden Nease, West Liberty-Salem, 6’0”, Sr., Hakeem Griggs, North College Hill, 6’1”, Sr., AJ Eller, Brookville, 5’11”, Jr., Matthew Adkins, Cincinnati Country Day, 6’0”, Sr.

Third team:

Nekhi Smith, Taft, Cameron Harrison, National Trail, Billy Sutherland, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6’4”, Sr., Gabe Caudill, Greeneview, 6’3”, Sr., Nick Schmidt, Bethel, Sr., Sam Agee, Preble Shawnee, 6’2”, Sr., Xavier Smith, Gamble Montessori, 6’6”, Jr..

Honorable mention:

Cash Ridinger, Carlisle; Nolan Burney, Carlisle; Tristan Sipple, Madison; Connor VanSkyock, Versailles; Blake Lloyd, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy; Jon-Michael Senes, Mariemont; Michael Mitchell, North College Hill; Kamren Williams, North College Hill; Jayden Denton, North College Hill; Dale Bush, Northeastern; Cole Allen, Northeastern; Kyle Smith, Mechanicsburg; Jaden Journell, Greenon; Nathan Brumbaugh, Milton-Union; Blake Brumbaugh, Milton-Union; Sam Case, Milton-Union; Brandon Lavy, Milton-Union; Ethan Rimkus, Bethel; Sam Zapadka, Miami East; Brendon Bertsch, Miami East; Isaac Lininger, Anna; Riley Huelskamp, Anna; Zyon Scott, Reading; Danny Austin, Taylor; Ani Elliott, Deer Park; Tre Munson, Deer Park; Damien Crayton, Wyoming; Kodee Holloway, Finneytown; Mickel Clay, Finneytown; Austin Parker, Indian Lake; Manny Willis, Brookville; Branson Smith, Lees Creek East Clinton; Carter Gray, Arcanum.

DIVISION IV

First team:

Fred Shropshire, Springfield Emmanuel Christian, 6’3”, Sr., 17.3 ppg, Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center, 6’5”, Jr.,18.6 ppg, Colby Cross, Cedarville, 5’11”, Sr., 17.2 ppg, Deanza Duncan, New Miami, 5’8”, Jr., 21.8 ppg, Logan Woods, Cincinnati Christian, 6’3”, So., 15.7, Ashton Piper, Fairlawn, 6’3”, Jr., 19.1 ppg, Jayden Priddy-Powell, Botkins, 5’10”, Sr., 12.8.

Player of the year: Aidan Reichert, Jackson Center

Coach of the year: Dan Moore, Springfield Emmanuel Christian

Second team:

Aaron McCoy, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6’3”, Sr., Jordan Robinette, New Miami, 5’8”, Jr., KJ Swain, Cincinnati Christian, 5’11”, Jr., Isaac Gray, Troy Christian, 6’2”, Sr., Mason Dapore, Russia, 5’11”, Sr., Nick Brandewie, Fort Loramie, 6’1”, Sr., Carson Crozier, Felicity-Franklin, 6’2”, Sr..

Third team:

Janson Kincer, Jefferson, Jr., Shemar Tate, St. Bernard, 5’11”, Sr., Luke Frantz, Lehman Catholic, 6’1”, Jr., Nigel Royal, Ripley, 5’9”, Jr., Christopher Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry, 5’8”, Jr., Zykeem Hundley, St. Bernard, 6’2”, Jr., Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6’5”, So.

Honorable mention:

Brady Clawson, Troy Christian; Connor Peters, Troy Christian, Zach Kuntz, Covington; Kleyson Wehrley, Newton; Parker Davidson, Bradford; Grant Albers, Fort Loramie; Caeleb Meyer, Fort Loramie; Skyler Piper, Fairlawn; Brendan O’Leary, Lehman Catholic; John Zumberger, Riverside; Trent Koning, Cedarville; Isaiah Ramey, Cedarville; Dylan Stinson, Twin Valley South; Layne Sarver, Tri-Village; Matthew Farrier Ansonia; Blake Scholl, Union City Mississinawa Valley.

Jackson Center’s Aidan Reichert shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 30 in Anna. Reichert was named the Southwest district’s Division IV player of the year.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_030_8224-Edit.jpg Jackson Center’s Aidan Reichert shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 30 in Anna. Reichert was named the Southwest district’s Division IV player of the year. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Anna senior guard Bart Bixler looks to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 30 in Anna. Bixler was named first team all-Southwest district in Division III.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_030_8321-Edit.jpg Anna senior guard Bart Bixler looks to shoot with pressure from Jackson Center’s Christopher Elchert during the second half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 30 in Anna. Bixler was named first team all-Southwest district in Division III. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Versailles’ Micheal Stammen shoots during a nonconference against National Trail on Dec. 30 in Versailles. Stammen was named first team all-Southwest district in Division III.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_Michael-Stammen-.jpg Versailles’ Micheal Stammen shoots during a nonconference against National Trail on Dec. 30 in Versailles. Stammen was named first team all-Southwest district in Division III. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest

Botkins junior guard Jayden Priddy-Powell, right, looks to pass while being guarded by Riverside’s Walker Whitaker during the first half of a Division IV sectional final on Feb. 25 at Garbry Gymnasium in Piqua. Priddy-Powell was named first team all-Southwest district in Division IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_BPB_2937-Edit.jpg Botkins junior guard Jayden Priddy-Powell, right, looks to pass while being guarded by Riverside’s Walker Whitaker during the first half of a Division IV sectional final on Feb. 25 at Garbry Gymnasium in Piqua. Priddy-Powell was named first team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Nick Brandewie, right, tries to block a shot by Fairlawn’s Ashton Piper during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Jan. 10 in Sidney. Piper was named first team all-Southwest district in Division IV while Brandewie was named second team.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_BPB_2266-Edit-4.jpg Fort Loramie’s Nick Brandewie, right, tries to block a shot by Fairlawn’s Ashton Piper during the first half of a Shelby County Athletic League game on Jan. 10 in Sidney. Piper was named first team all-Southwest district in Division IV while Brandewie was named second team. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Russia’s Mason Dapore drives against Anna’s Riley Huelskamp during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna on Feb. 19, 2019 in Russia. Dapore was named second team all-Southwest district in Division IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_SDN022019RusBbb1.jpg Russia’s Mason Dapore drives against Anna’s Riley Huelskamp during a Shelby County Athletic League game against Anna on Feb. 19, 2019 in Russia. Dapore was named second team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Botkins sophomore forward Jacob Pleiman shoots ahead of Netwon’s Harold Oburn during the second half of a Division IV sectional semifinal on Feb. 21 at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Pleiman was named third team all-Southwest district in Division IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_BPB_9072-Edit.jpg Botkins sophomore forward Jacob Pleiman shoots ahead of Netwon’s Harold Oburn during the second half of a Division IV sectional semifinal on Feb. 21 at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Pleiman was named third team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Lehman Catholic junior guard Luke Frantz dribbles with pressure from Mississinawa Valley’s Alex Scholl during the first half of a Division IV sectional semifinal on Feb. 21 at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Frantz was named third team all-Southwest district in Division IV.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_Print-BPB_8931-Edit-2.jpg Lehman Catholic junior guard Luke Frantz dribbles with pressure from Mississinawa Valley’s Alex Scholl during the first half of a Division IV sectional semifinal on Feb. 21 at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Frantz was named third team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

Sidney senior guard Darren Taborn drives ahead of Vandalia-Butler’s Cooper Justiice during the fourth quarter of a Miami Valley League game on March 3 in Sidney. Taborn was named third team all-Southwest district in Division I.