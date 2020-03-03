Saturday roundup: Anna crushes Ben Logan to advance to district final

VANDALIA — After having a tough fight against Dixie in a sectional final, Anna pulled out early and cruised to a 69-36 victory over Benjamin Logan in a Division III district semifinal on Saturday at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center.

Anna (21-4) advances to face National Trail in a district final on Saturday in Vandalia. It’s the third consecutive year the program has advanced to a district final.

The Rockets built a 28-7 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks in part to 11 points by senior guard Bart Bixler. Bixler added seven points in the second quarter to help aid in a 21-2 scoring advantage that pushed Anna’s lead to 49-9 at halftime.

The Raiders outscored Anna 18-11 in the third quarter. Each squad scored nine points in the fourth.

Bixler finished with 20 points while Riley Huelskamp scored 18 and Kamren Steward and McKane Finkenbine each scored nine.

Ben Logan finishes 7-17.

Versailles 64, Greenon 41

The Tigers overcame a first-quarter deficit and beat Springfield Greenon in a D-III district semifinal on Saturday in Vandalia to earn its second consecutive district final berth.

Versailles (23-1) advances to face Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in a district final on Saturday at Northmont High School’s Thunderdome.

Greenon took an 11-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. Versailles used to a 14-11 scoring edge in the second to pull within 22-20 at halftime, then ran away with a 22-11 scoring advantage in the third quarter and 22-8 advantage in the fourth.

Dakoda Naftzger led the Tigers with 17 points while Michael Stammen scored 13 and Connor VanSkyock scored 10.

Greenon finishes 13-10.

• Girls basketball

Minster 54, New Knoxville 45

Minster captured its fifth consecutive district title by beating Midwest Athletic Conference rival New Knoxville in a D-IV district final on Saturday in Wapakoneta.

The Wildcats (20-5) will face Toledo Christian in a regional semifinal on Thursday in Elida.

Minster took a 13-11 lead by the end of a back-and-forth first quarter and used a 15-9 scoring edge in the second to take a 28-20 halftime lead. New Knoxville outscored the Wildcats 12-8 in the third quarter but Minster secured the win with an 18-13 scoring edge in the fourth.

Ivy Wolf led the Wildcats with 25 points while Janae Hoying scored 16.

New Knoxville, which lost a MAC matchup with Minster 33-25 on Feb. 6, finishes 18-8.

• Wrestling

Four Sidney wrestlers qualify for districts

Four Sidney wrestlers earned individual district berths in the Division I sectional tournament held at Centerville High School on Friday and Sunday.

Sidney senior Isaac Belt, junior Julian Barga, sophomore Jadah McMillen and freshmen Josie Davis each earned district berths. Belt and Davis each finished fourth in their respective weight classes while McMillen finished fifth and Barga finished sixth.

Belt finished fourth in the 126-pound class after losing by a 9-2 decision to Beavercreek’s Lincoln Kuba in the third-place match. Davis finished fourth in the 120-pound class after being pinned in five minutes in the third-place match.

McMillen finished fifth in the 106-pound class after beating Troy’s Nolan Fox by a 7-3 decision in the fifth-place match. Barga finished sixth in the 152-pound class after losing to Tecumseh’s Jaden Macik by a 5-3 decision in the fifth-place match.

Sidney finished 10th out of 15 schools.

Minster girls win 5th consecutive district championship

