Tuesday roundup: New Bremen, Minster lose in D-IV district semifinals

WAPAKONETA — New Bremen gave up a basket late in double overtime in a Division IV district semifinal on Tuesday at Wapakoneta High School and couldn’t score before the buzzer in a 45-43 loss to Midwest Athletic Conference rival Marion Local.

New Bremen took a 43-40 lead in the first overtime after a pair of free throws by Reece Busse with 1:15 left but Marion Local’s Brady Ronnebaum made a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to tie it. The Cardinals missed two late shot attempts that could have won it.

Marion Local’s Alex Eyink scored the only points in double overtime when he made a basket in the post with 34 seconds left.

Marion Local built a 9-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and used an 11-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 20-14 halftime lead. New Bremen outscored the Flyers 9-7 in the third quarter but fell behind 30-23 early in the fourth.

The Cardinals battled back, though, by scoring six of the next eight points. Dave Homan made a basket to bring the squad within 34-31 and Patrick Wells made a late 3-pointer to tie it 37-37. Marion Local missed a potential game-winner in the final seconds.

Dan Homan led the Cardinals with 11 points while Bornhorst scored 10 points and had a team-high seven rebounds. Dave Homan finished with 10 points.

New Bremen shot 16 for 38 (42 percent) from the floor while Marion Local shot 15 for 42 (36 percent). The Flyers shot 12 for 18 from the free-throw line while New Bremen shot 7 for 11. The Cardinals had a 28-26 rebounding advantage.

New Bremen, which beat the Flyers 39-26 in a MAC game on Feb. 7, finishes 14-11 overall.

Parkway 48, Minster 43

The Wildcats tried to rally late but couldn’t overcome a big gap in a Div. IV district semifinal on Tuesday in Wapakoneta.

Parkway, which beat the Wildcats 40-39 in a MAC game on Feb. 21 in Rockford, built a 6-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and used a 13-9 scoring advantage in the second to take a 19-13 halftime lead.

The Panthers used a 13-8 scoring edge in the third to take a 33-21 lead into the fourth. Minster outscored Parkway 22-16 in the fourth to narrow the final gap.

Eric Schmidt led Minster with 12 points while Trent Roetgerman scored 10. Bryan Falk scored nine points and had a team-high six rebounds.

The Wildcats shot 15 for 42 (35.7 percent) from the floor while Parkway shot 17 for 33 (51.5 percent). The Wildcats had a 22-15 rebounding advantage.

Minster finishes 15-9 overall.

