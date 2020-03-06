College update: Botkins graduate Miller wins two events for Capital

Botkins High graduate Josh Miller had an outstanding weekend in the ring for the Capital University men’s track team at the Ohio Athletic Conference indoor championships held in Marietta, culminating in him being named the OAC Field Athlete of the Year.

Miller started the weekend off on Friday when he competed in the weight throw. His winning throw was 17.09 meters (56 feet, 1 inch), and it was a new Capital record. He won the event by nearly a full meter.

Then on Saturday, he took first place again, this time in the shot put with a distance of 16.92 meters (55-6.25) on his first attempt.

Over the course of the indoor season, the junior won the shot put in nearly every meet he competed in and broke the school record in the event multiple times leading up to his two conference titles.

Emily Borchers, Russia

Borchers was also outstanding in her conference meet, finishing with a pair of runner-ups in the Atlantic 10 indoor championships and setting a University of Dayton record in the process.

She was second in the 3000 meters in the meet in Rhode Island with a time of 9:42, then took second in the 5000 meters with a UD record time of 16:26.13. The record she broke was her own, and she beat it by 13 seconds.

Kassie Lee, Lehman Catholic

Lee, a senior, has also had an outstanding indoor season, competing for Capital University, and in the OAC championships, she also set a new school record.

She competed in the weight throw and won with a school-record mark of 15.53 meters (50-11.5). She then added a seventh place finish in the shot put with a distance of 38 feet even.

Joe Shuga, Botkins

Shuga, a junior, also competed in the OAC Championships, for Wilmington College, and finished sixth in the weight throw with a distance of 15.12 meters (49-7.25).

Grace Homan, Botkins

Homan, just a freshman, also competed for Dayton in the A-10 Championships and finished ninth in the shot put with a personal record put of 12.40 meters (40-8).

Luke Shellhaas, Versailles

Shellhaas is a sophomore pole vaulter at Ohio Northern and he took seventh in the event at the OAC Championships last weekend, clearing 14 feet.

• Women’s basketball

Sylvia Hudson, Sidney

Hudson had a huge game for Urbana University in the regular-season finale recently, pouring in 28 points and making it a double-double with 12 rebounds. She also added four assists in the loss to Notre Dame College.

The senior standout averages 20.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for Urbana, shoots 60 percent from the field and 81 percent from the line on 131 attempts.

For her efforts, she was named this week to the all-Mountain East Conference second team for the second year in a row. She was named to the Honorable Mention list as a sophomore.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver had 13 points and three assists for Edison State in a win over Lakeland Community College this week. She is now averaging 12 points per game for the Chargers (26-3).

Rebecca New, Houston

New also plays for Edison and in the win over Lakeland this week, she had eight points and six rebounds. All of her rebounds came on the offensive end.