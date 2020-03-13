College update: Sidney grad Hudson has big night in final game

A spectacular career came to an end recently in women’s basketball at Urbana University.

Senior standout Sylvia Hudson, a Sidney High School graduate, ended her career in style, despite a tough loss in the Mountain East Conference tournament, 92-87 to Concord.

Hudson hit 14 of her 18 shots from the field, including 12 of her first 13, and all six of her free throws to finish with 37 points in the setback, which ended Urbana’s season at 17-12.

The 37 points was a new postseason record at Urbana University and the second-highest point total of Hudson’s career. It also tied for the third-most points scored during an MEC tournament game by any player.

For her performance, Hudson was named to the MEC all-tournament team, becoming the first women’s basketball player from Urbana University to earn that honor.

Hudson closed her career as the all-time leading scorer in Urbana women’s basketball history (1,860) and holds the best field-goal percentage (59.5) in school history. She also set the new league record for most points scored in MEC games (1,526).

In 29 games this season, 5-foot-10 forward averaged a career-best 20.7 per night while totaling 599 points on 61-percent shooting. She was also outstanding from the free throw line, hitting 112-of-137 for 82 percent.

Brogan McIver, Lehman Catholic

McIver came up big for Edison State Community College in the Division II district championship game. She went for 19 points and was 7 for 8 from the free throw line in a tight victory over Lakeland Community College.

The win advanced the Chargers to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s D-II national championship tournament, to be held in Port Huron, Mich., starting Tuesday of next week.

McIver is now averaging 11.9 points per game for the 28-3 Chargers.

Emily Mescher, Marion Local

Mescher’s senior season came to an end in the postseason tournament, and the Ohio Athletic Conference recognized her efforts this season by naming her first team all-conference.

She averaged 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for Ohio Northern, and put her name in the record books as well. She is the all-time leader at ONU in field goal percentage at 55.9, and 14th all-time in rebounds with 521.

Kami McEldowney, Versailles

McEldowney is a teammate of Hudson’s at Urbana and had seven points and three assists in the tournament loss. She finished the season with an 8.1 average and led the Blue Knights in 3-pointers with 41.

She’s a 5-foot-8 sophomore.

• Men’s basketball

Nathan Bruns, Marion Local

Bruns has completed his freshman season at the University of Findlay and capped off an outstanding year by being named to the all-Great Midwest Athletic Conference second team.

He averaged 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Oilers.

• Women’s track and field

Kassie Lee, Lehman Catholic

Lee is a senior at Capital who has been enjoying an excellent indoor season. She capped it off with a third-place finish in the last chance meet at Ohio Northern.

In addition, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its all-Region honors list and Lee was named in the shot put. It is her first indoor all-Region honor.

Lee improved her marks in the shot put at nearly every meet as the season progressed, culminating in her all-Region selection. She started off the season with a put of 11.80 meters, and topped it off with a 13.17 meters (43 feet, 2.5 inches) last weekend at Ohio Northern. That was good enough for fourth-best in Capital history.

• Men’s track and field

Josh Miller, Botkins

Miller set another record at Capital University, this time in a last chance meet at Ohio Northern. He heaved the shot put 17.35 meters (57 feet, 3 inches) to finish first in the event, and finish the indoor season undefeated against Division III competition.

Luke Shellhaas, Versailles

Shellhaas competes at Ohio Northern and in the last chance meet last weekend, he finished second in the pole vault at 14 feet, 9.5 inches.

Sylvia Hudson https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1__2_Hudson.jpg Sylvia Hudson