Sidney BOE honors wrestler

SIDNEY – A new banner will adorn the wall of the wrestling gymnasium to honor the first-ever girls’ state champion for Sidney City Schools.

Josie Davis was on hand at the board of education meeting Monday to receive a certificate of achievement and an exact replica of the banner that will hang in the gymnasium.

Davis was the first place finisher at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls’ state wrestling competition in the 126-pound weight class.

Superintendent Bob Humble and Athletic Director Mitch Hoying noted Davis is the first girls’ state champion in school history.

Davis informed the board that she will be unable to compete in Astonia due to the travel restrictions to Europe.

Sidney City Schools Superintendent Bob Humble and Sidney High School wrestler Josie Davis stand with the sign presented to Davis during Monday night's Board of education meeting.The sign, which Davis took home, matches the one which will be hung in the wrestling gym.