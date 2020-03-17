Prep basketball: Area players named all-Ohio

The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped every Ohio High School Athletic Association event — but it hasn’t stopped the release of both boys and girls all-state basketball teams in the last week.

Jackson Center’s Aidan Reichert and Minster’s Ivy Wolf both earned first team all-Ohio honors in Division IV while Versailles’ Michael Stammen earned first-team honors in D-III. Several other area players were named second or third team or special or honorable mention.

All-state selections are based on regular-season performance only.

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association organizes all-district and all-state teams. The OPSWA took over coordinating the teams in 2017 from the Associated Press, which dropped most of its high school coverage.

• Boys basketball

Division III

Aside from Stammen being named first team, Anna senior guard Bart Bixler was named second team.

Bixler, who was a first-team all-Ohio selection in D-V in football, averaged a team-best 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in regular season. Stammen averaged 17.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Division IV

Aside from Reichert being named first team, Fairlawn junior guard Ashton Piper was named third team and Botkins senior guard Jayden Priddy-Powell and New Bremen senior guard Nolan Bornhorst were named special mention.

Reichert averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Piper averaged 19.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.3 assists per game. Priddy-Powell averaged 12.8 points, three rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Bornhorst averaged 13.1 points per game.

Fort Loramie junior guard Nick Brandewie and Russia senior guard Mason Dapore were both named honorable mention.

Dapore averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while Brandewie averaged eight points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

• Girls basketball

Division III

Anna junior guard Ella Doseck was named second team while Versailles senior forward Lindsey Winner was named third team.

Doseck averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and three steals per game in regular season while Winner averaged 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Division IV

In addition to Wolf being named first team, Minster junior guard Janae Hoying was named third team.

Wolf averaged a Midwest Athletic Conference-best 19.1 points per game and also averaged five steals and 3.5 assists while Hoying averaged 10.2 points, 3.1 steals and 2.7 assists.

Fort Loramie junior forward Dana Rose was named second team while senior forward Marissa Meiring and sophomore forward Ava Sholtis were each named honorable mention.

Rose averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and two assists per game. Like most of Fort Loramie’s starters, she averaged only a little over two quarters of playing time per game due to the team’s extremely lopsided victories.

Meiring averaged 9.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 steals and two assists per game while Sholtis averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 steals and 2.5 assists.

New Bremen’s Madison Cordonnier was named special mention. She averaged 12.95 points and 1.9 steals per game.

• Mr. and Ms. Basketball

Kettering Fairmont senior forward Madeline Westbeld was named Ms. Basketball last week. The Notre Dame commit averaged 18 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game for the Firebirds, which finished 25-3 and lost to undefeated Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame in a regional final.

Mr. Basketball will be announced on Wednesday.

Jackson Center junior forward Aidan Reichert dribbles with pressure from Cincinnati Christian's Cameron Rogers during a Division IV boys basketball regional semifinal on March 17 at UD Arena. Reichert has named first team all-Ohio in Division IV.

Jackson Center’s Reichert, Versailles’ Stammen, Minster’s Wolf named 1st team all-state

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.

