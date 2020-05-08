Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Longtime NFL assistant has Sidney ties

David Lippincott was just a north Sidney toddler when his dad was Sidney’s head football coach in 1979 and 1980. David then grew up in Cincinnati as Jim worked for Moeller High School and the Cincinnati Bengals. David went on to become a true “coaching lifer” and is now entering his third season as linebackers coach for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders following a decade with the Bengals.

His career was launched with college stops at Dayton, Bluffton, Minnesota, and Richmond. Raiders.com has a full bio.

SHS 1965

Class reunion number 55 is set for late August for the Sidney class of 1965 and one member is anxious to navigate over 1,000 miles to attend. Nancy Olson retired in 2010 as Executive Director of the Florida Marlins Community Foundation and still resides north of Miami. Nancy remains quite proud of her two World Series championship rings from a 14-year tenure.

Since 2010 she’s been anything but retired, serving on the sports administration faculty of Nova Southeastern University and entering the aquatics business. Her website is nancyolsonwaterfitness.com. Olson is a member of the Sidney City Schools Hall of Honor.

“Play ball” in South Korea

Outfielder Jared Hoying and his Hanwha Eagles had a successful beginning to the 2020 season on Tuesday with a 3-0 shutout win that included a Hoying single and a game time of just over two hours. The Fort Loramie product and off-season resident enters his third season in the Korean Baseball Organization, a ten team grouping that allows three foreigners per squad.

We may be seeing Jared on American television as ESPN2 shows a daily KBO game on the six days per week that the league plays (Tuesday-Sunday). Hanwha wasn’t in the first week’s offerings but upcoming weekly selections should change that. In 2020 the KBO will play a delayed but full schedule of 144 games with playoffs concluding in late November.

You can follow Jared and the KBO at mykbostats.com. Yes, it’s English language, also very up-to-date.

New home draws attention

As a big league pitcher, Versailles product Craig Stammen is accustomed to publicity but usually on the sports page or its equivalent. Last week he landed in the real estate section of the Los Angeles Times.

The San Diego reliever and his family truly enjoy that city and its gorgeous bay areas, one of which borders the Padres Petco Park home. With a new two year contract he decided to purchase a bayfront home with a ballpark view from the Coronado area. I’ve seen the photos and it’s pretty special. The Times agreed and ran a feature.

Stammen’s off-season home remains near his native North Star in Darke County.

Urbana University closes

Urbana University and its NCAA Division II athletic program closed permanently late last month. UU athletics had been gaining traction by adding sports while improving performance in others and investing in facilities.

Football, with Piqua native Tyler Haines as head coach, finished 7-4 last fall and was recruiting well. Women’s basketball went 17-12 with a major Sidney HS influence. Now recently graduated Sylvia Hudson bowed out as the school’s all-time top scorer and field goal percentage leader. Her SHS head coach, Megan Mummey, was Urbana’s assistant this past season. Hudson received numerous Urbana, conference, and national honors during her career.

UU athletic personnel and student-athletes who counted on continuing with the Blue Knights must now look elsewhere for opportunities. The university opened in 1850.

Sports Extra With Dave Ross

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave Ross has contributed to the Sidney Daily News since a 1975 interview with “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe.

