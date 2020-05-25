Meiring, Bixler earn SCAL scholarships

The Shelby County Athletic League recently awarded scholarships to two graduating senior athletes. The winners of the $500 scholarships from the class of 2020 were Marissa Meiring (Fort Loramie) and Bart Bixler (Anna).

It’s the second year the SCAL has awarded scholarships to one female and one male who play sports at one of the conference’s seven schools.

Each school nominated two representatives, and the scholarship committee (consisting of representation from each district in the league) met to select the winners. Minimum requirements include a 3.5 GPA and a varsity letter in two sports for two years or one sport for three years.

Meiring was a four-year letterwinner in volleyball and basketball. She was voted second team all-SCAL in volleyball three years and first team all-SCAL three years in basketball. She was named the SCAL’s girls basketball player of the year in 2019.

Meiring was also a part of Fort Loramie’s 2019 Division IV state runner-up volleyball team and a member of the No. 1 ranked girls basketball team this past season, which advanced to the D-IV final four before the remainder of the tournament was canceled. She earned a 3.9 cumulative GPA and will be attending Wright State University in the fall, where she will major in Nursing.

Bixler was a three-sport participant in football, basketball, and track and field. He was voted to first team all-Midwest Athletic Conference in football two years and guided the Rockets to the 2019 Div. VI state title.

Bixler also received first team all-SCAL recognition in basketball the past two years and won several individual and team events in county track and field. He earned a 3.96 cumulative GPA and will attend Hillsdale College in Michigan this fall to major in Biology and play football.