Jared Hoying placed on waivers, likely to be unconditionally released

Fort Loramie outfielder Jared Hoying has been placed on waivers by the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization. His unconditional release with pay for the remainder of the 2020 season is the likely outcome.

Hanwha is off to a 10-32 start (through Monday) and is mired in last place. The manager, all coaches, and many players have been changed recently. Jared is one of three Americans (league maximum) on the Hanwha roster and was batting .194 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 34 games. His spot will be taken by former Cleveland Indian Brandon Barnes following a mandated two-week quarantine in South Korea.

The former Texas Ranger said late Monday that he will still explore other opportunities to extend his career once the coronavirus situation permits. In the meantime, Hoying should be headed back to Fort Loramie with his family.

Hoying signed with Hanwha in 2017 and joined the squad the following spring after playing in the Texas Rangers organization for eight years. He batted .306 with 30 home runs and 110 RBIs with Hanwha in 2018 and hit .284 with 18 home runs and 73 RBIs in 2019.

Jared Hoying https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/06/web1_Hoying-Jared-2016.jpg Jared Hoying

Fort Loramie native has played in KBO since 2018