Cobb wins junior golf tournament

SIDNEY – Bryce Cobb beat Matt Mullen on a third playoff hole to claim top honors at the annual Bob Fridley Junior Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Cobb and Mullen both shot a one-over par 73 for the 18 hole round and needed three playoff holes to determine a winner in the 15, 16 and 17 year old boys division.

Jillian Parsley won the 15, 16 and 17 year old girls division with a nine hole round of 53. Lydia Dietz finished first for low net score among the girls.

Brandon Campling won the 13 and 14 year old boys division with a nine hole round of 47. Brody Campling and Reagan Steiner tied for second.

Cooper Echols won the 10, 11 and 12 year old boys putting contest, Davis Burks finished second, and Joey Leist finished third.

Treg Meyer won the 10, 11 and 12 year old boys chipping contest while Tucker Echols finished second.

Treg Meyer finished first in the 10, 11 and 12 year old boys low gross competition, and Joey Leist finished second.

Cooper Echols finished first in the 10, 11 and 12 year old boys low net competition while Davis Burkes and Tucker Echols tied for second.

Brandon Campling and Gabe Stangel tied for first in the 13 and 14 year old boys putting contest. Mason McDermit finished third, Luke Crim finished fourth, and Brodie Campling finished fifth.

Tanner Voisard won the 13 and 14 year old boys chipping contest, Dylan Shaffer finished second, and Reagan Steiner finished third.

Tanner Voisard finished first in the 13 and 14 year old boys low net competition while Mason McDermitt finished second.

Kyle Peters, Seth Hegemier, Spencer McClay and Norlan Fark tied for first in the 15, 16 and 17 year old boys putting contest.

Aiden Wehrman and Jameson Meyer tied for first in the 15, 16 and 17 year old boys chipping contest while Ethan Funk finished third.

Isaac Cisco finished first in the 15, 16 and 17 year old boys low net competition while Coby Selanders and Parker Herrick tied for second.

There were 48 golfers in the Bob Fridley Junior Golf Tournament, including three girls.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200707_114014.jpg Courtesy photo Matt Mullen, left, finished second while Bryce Cobb, right, finished first at the annual Bob Fridley Junior Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/07/web1_IMG_20200707_144545.jpg Matt Mullen, left, finished second while Bryce Cobb, right, finished first at the annual Bob Fridley Junior Golf Tournament on Tuesday at the Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Courtesy photo

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

