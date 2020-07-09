BrushPile Fishing to host crappie tournament

DELAWARE – BrushPile Fishing will host its first “Never give up. Never quit.” Veterans Day Crappie Tournament on Oct. 10.

This year it will be hosted at Delaware Lake, Delaware, Ohio. The tournament will be filmed, creating a BrushPile Fishing Veterans Day television special with Travis Mills and hosted by BrushPile Fishing personality Russ Bailey. It will air nationally Nov. 11 on The Pursuit Channel. BrushPile Fishing is filming its seventh season.

Bailey, a veteran, will host the event, and the goal will be to share a few veterans stories and a special story about a military hero and how he has turned his misfortunes into miracles – his own and many others.

BrushPile Fishing has traveled to many areas and met thousands of people, including a lot of people who have served or are serving the United States.

BrushPile Fishing talked about hosting a veteran’s tournament for a couple years and decided to do so after seeing a clip about Mills and the work his foundation is doing. The goal is to raise more than $25,000 for the foundation.

The tournament will be set up as a one-day tournament, with two-person teams. The top three places will win cash prizes, and the top five places will qualify to participate in the Crappie USA National Tournament on Oct. 23 and 24 at Green River Lake in Campbellsville, Kentucky. Visit www.brushpilefishing.com for registration details.

For more information about Mills’ foundation, visit www.travismillsfoundation.org.