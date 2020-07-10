Dayton angler Aaron Huber wins fishing challenge

DAYTON – Aaron Huber, of Dayton, is the winner of the 2020 Great Miami Riverway Smallmouth Bass Fishing Challenge.

He topped two of the three categories, winning the Top Slam category (total length of five fish) and tying for the Biggest Smallmouth Bass category (19 inches in length).

Huber grew up fishing the Great Miami River.

“I fish the Great Miami River all the time,” Huber said. “It’s a great river with some of the best fishing around. This tournament was really fun to be in, kind of motivated me to get out there and keep catching fish, and it was well-run. If they have another tournament, I’d look forward to being part of it again!”

Devin McRae also won the single Biggest Smallmouth Bass category, tying Huber with a 19-inch fish.

Prizes included a $100 gift card from Fisherman’s Quarters in Dayton for the Top Slam, and a $50 gift card for the single Biggest Smallmouth Bass category.

McRae also will receive a $50 gift card for his catch in the Biggest Smallmouth Bass category. Thom N. won the under-12 category and will receive a $50 Fisherman’s Quarters gift card, too.

Forty-three anglers participated in the event, logging 183 fish. In the Top Slam category, less than 3 inches separated the top three finishers.

“The June Fishing Challenge was meant to connect people to the Great Miami River and highlight the tremendous fish diversity that exists in the river and also that the Great Miami is Ohio’s best river for smallmouth bass fishing” Great Miami Riverway Director Dan Foley said.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, from 2014-19 more “trophy size” smallmouth bass were pulled from the Great Miami than any other river in Ohio.

The virtual tournament took place using the iAngler app and was sponsored by the North American River Anglers Association and the Great Miami Riverway.