Smith wins Shatto Memorial at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It was an action-packed night of racing at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday.

The Noble Armor Coating late models competed in the 110 lap Denny Shatto Memorial. The annual event honors Shatto, one of the best car builders in the tri-state.

Kevin Shatto, Denny’s son, has taken over the team with Jim Lewis Jr. as the driver.

Josh Sage led the field in turn one at the start of the race. Sage led until lap 13 when Josh Smith motored by. Smith was very strong and held the point until lap 88.

Ryan Fleming finally caught Smith and took over the lead. The time out front was short as he blew an engine on lap 99.

On the restart after Fleming’s engine let go, Smith was back out front. The Quincy resident held the top spot until the checkered flew. The Smith Motor Sports team took home well over $2,000.

Matt Parsons took home second place money with Don Mahaffey third. Bill Cantley was fourth, and Ryan Fleming was fifth. Cody Robinson was the dash winner with Ross Klingelhofer taking the heat.

The Heath and Sons Farms Street Stocks pulled onto the track. They had no idea what was coming up next. The 25 lap feature was perhaps one of the best races in years.

Rob Schaeff pulled into the lead at the start. It soon became an absolute shootout with five cars trying to take the lead from Schaeff. It was a race like no other with Schaeff, Chad Pendleton, Rodney Roush, Chris Parker and Matt Wilson going wild. It was a sight, as those drivers rubbed and raced like there was no tomorrow.

Pendleton took the lead from Schaeff on lap 22. Pendleton led the money lap and picked up the win. The victory was the first of season for Pendleton in his Extreme Paint & Finishers-backed Chevy.

Schaeff turned in his best showing as he held 21 laps as he finished second. Rodney Roush, Matt Wilson and Chris Parker filled out the top five. Pendleton was fast qualifier. Parker won the dash with Schaeff winning the heat.

The Harrod Septic Solutions compacts rounded out the night of speed. The race started with 20 cars taking the green flag. Robert Taylor IV led lap one with Keven Baggett taking his turn leading until lap six when Jimmy McElfresh got past him.

McElfresh looked to have the feature in hand until former champion Josh Foltz took over and led to the checkered. The win was the first this season for the Quick Parts-backed racer.

The second-place finish went to McElfresh. Alec Young, Austin Eaton and Jordan Sage rounded out the top five. Alec Young won the dash with Jimmie Massengill and Scott Henson taking heat wins.

The Christian Motorcycle Association was on hand as part of the Harley Night that saw more than 40 bikes tour the speedway.

This Saturday, Shady Bowl will host the Bill McElfresh 55 lap compact feature. The event pays more than $1,000 to win. Modifieds, Thunder Cars and Street Stocks also will be on hand. Racing begins at 7 p.m.