Dietz, Knouff win at Shelby County Open

SIDNEY – The 2020 Shelby County Open for both men and women was played this past weekend at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

The second flight of the men’s division along with the first and second flight of the women divisions played 18 holes over the South and North golf courses.

The men’s first flight started play with the South and then North courses. After 18, organizers regrouped the players based on the first 18 holes scores.

The overall men’s winner was Travis Dietz, of Botkins. He shot 2-under 70 then 35.

The overall women winner was Emily Knouff, of Fort Loramie. She shot 4-under 68.

2020 Shelby County Open

Ladies first flight

Low gross: Emily Knouff, 68

Low net winner: Ellen Joslin, 71

Second low gross: Tina Bulle, 88

Second low net: Karen Dickman, 76

Ladies second flight

Low gross winners: Deb Goffena and Jeanie Bosslet, 103

Low net winner: Luane Fultz, 76

Low net runner up: Cindy Ohlsen and Joanie Metz, 88

Men first flight

Low gross: Travis Dietz, 70 then 35

Low net winner: Jason Wendel, 72 then 36

Second low gross: Zach Yinger, 69 then 37

Second low net: Barry Godown, 72 then 36

Third low gross: Brady Gaylor, 70 then 39

Third low net: Bryce Cobb and Mike Krusemark

Men second flight

Low gross: Trent Platfoot, 80

Low net winner: Ron Tackett, 66

Second low gross: Jim Gooding and Matt Mullen, 81

Second low net: Kaden Abbott, 70

Third low net: Ric Abbott, 72