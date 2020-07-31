Sports Extra with Dave Ross: ‘30 and 0 + 50 years’ set for Labor Day weekend of 2021

Labor Day weekend is now five weeks away and it’s time to decide the fate of the Sidney High School football 50th reunion of the unblemished football teams of 1968, 1969 and 1970. I’m the chair of the event and am announcing a decision that was not tough to reach given the current coronavirus environment. The festivities will become “30 and 0 + 51 Years” by postponing until Labor Day weekend 2021.

This season’s Tippecanoe-Sidney football game, which is scheduled for Sept. 4, was to have been the centerpiece of the gathering. That contest may very well be played with at least some fans in the stands. However, many potential reunion attendees face travel and health issues that would preclude their attendance. A committee representing each “30 and 0” graduating class along with the coaching staff unanimously decided to postpone following dialogue within their respective groups.

There will be no changes in the two day format with the move to 2021. A pair of private team events will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, with football against Vandalia-Butler the next night where the reunion will be introduced at halftime. A postgame public reception will follow in and around the stadium’s Goffena Center. That will conclude the formal “30 and 0” itinerary.

The final three days of Labor Day weekend in 2021 will then be available for class reunions, family gatherings, and other events to share the weekend with us. Our members will be coming home from all over the country and we want them to be able to maximize their long holiday weekend in Sidney.

Sidney opener 2020

There will be a pair of special salutes when Sidney opens the 2020 football season with Bellefontaine at Sidney Memorial Stadium in four weeks. The 2020 boys state championship bowling team will be introduced after the first quarter. These young men captured the school’s first ever OHSAA state team championship just before coronavirus halted athletic activity last March. Permanent public signage recognizing this and future state titles is being investigated by the school district.

There are three flags on display during games at SMS including the Ohio and American flags along with one that is adorned with the stadium logo. That stadium flag will fly at half-staff to honor the memory of Doug Stewart who was the chairman of the original Stadium Steering Committee and also a co-founder of the SHS Alumni band. He passed away in late December.

Sports Extra appears each Friday. Dave Ross wrote his first piece for the SDN in 1975, the same year he launched his broadcasting career.

