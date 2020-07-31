Miami Valley League announces conference-only fall schedule

Sidney’s fall sports schedules were changed in a single meeting on Friday.

Superintendents of the Miami Valley League’s 10 schools met on Friday and decided to play conference-only schedules.

The MVL’s decision is for regular-season only; league schools are still able to participate in OHSAA postseason tournaments.

“Given that the current COVID-19 pandemic is going to be with us for the foreseeable future, it was decided that it is in our collective best interest to compete among MVL schools only during the regular season,” commissioner Eric Spahr said in a statement posted on the MVL website.

“This decision will allow membership to implement protocols and guidelines for all member schools to follow and allow for a more controlled environment for the student athletes to safely return to competition. Decisions like this are never easy but this gives our students the best opportunity to have a season, given the mandates that must be met and the uncharacteristic times we face.”

The elimination of nonconference games reduces the total number of games scheduled, though MVL athletic directors are working to add more games against conference opponents address that.

Vandalia-Butler athletic director Jordan Shumaker said in a statement on that school’s website MVL AD’s are “working to creatively build schedules to provide our athletes the opportunity to play a full schedule.”

This could result in football teams playing one league member twice. The MVL plays a nine-game football schedule Weeks 2 through 10; league members play a nonconference opponent Week 1. Sidney was scheduled to face Central Buckeye Conference member Bellefontaine in its opener.

Sidney football coach Adam Doenges suggested on Twitter the Yellow Jackets could face Greenville as a Week 1 opponent. The two squads traditionally face off in Week 10 and are scheduled to play in a regular-season finale again this season.

