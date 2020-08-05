Wednesday roundup: Fort Loramie boys golf beats Minster in 1st OHSAA event since March

MINSTER — Fort Loramie and Minster’s boys golf teams participated in the first Ohio High School Athletic Association-sanctioned event in nearly five months on Wednesday.

The two squads teed off just after sunrise at 6:55 a.m. at Arrowhead Golf Club on the first day the OHSAA allowed golf squads to begin regular-season play. It was the first OHSAA-sanctioned contest since the association stopped all sports in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Redskins won 163-183. Adam Ballas earned individual medalist honors by shooting a 38. Aiden Wehrman shot a 41 and Caeleb Meyer and Austin Pleiman each shot 42.

Joseph Magoto shot 41 for Minster. Brady Hoelscher shot 45, Mitchell Bornhorst shot 47 and Ray Purdy had a 49.

Fairlawn 8th at Dayton Christian Invitational

Fairlawn finished eighth out of 16 schools with a 351 team score in the Dayton Christian Invitational on Wednesday at Pipestone Golf Club in Miamisburg.

Matt Mullen led the Jets with an 83. Kyle Peters shot 86, Skyler Piper shot 90 and Jackson Jones and Drew Maddy each shot 92.

Riverside wins tri-match with New Bremen, Ada

Riverside beat New Bremen and Ada in a tri-match on Wednesday at Arrowhead Golf Club. The Pirates had a 211 team score while New Bremen had 217 and Ada had 233.

Riverside’s John Zumberger was the match medalist with a 47. Brody Rhoads shot a 54 and Zane Rose and Drew Jones each shot 55.

Jared Bergman led New Bremen with a 48. Blake Terpstra shot 54, Cole Hambery shot 57 and Preston Hoehne shot 58.

• Girls golf

Miami East 216, Riverside 223

Riverside lost to Miami East in its season opener on Wednesday at Lakeland Golf Club in St. Paris.

Roz Estep led the Pirates with a 54. Malaina Jenkins shot 56 and Mia Stallard and Sasha Stotler each shot 57.

Fort Loramie senior Caeleb Meyer watches after teeing off at hole No. 10 during a match against Minster early Wednesday morning at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster. Fort Loramie and Minster’s golf teams teed off shortly after sunrise Wednesday in the first Ohio High School Athletic Association event since all sports were stopped in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_2020-Tee-Off-3.jpg Fort Loramie senior Caeleb Meyer watches after teeing off at hole No. 10 during a match against Minster early Wednesday morning at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster. Fort Loramie and Minster’s golf teams teed off shortly after sunrise Wednesday in the first Ohio High School Athletic Association event since all sports were stopped in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy Brad Turner

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

