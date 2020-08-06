Thursday roundup: Sidney finishes 4th at Greenville Invitational

GREENVILLE — Sidney’s boys golf team opened the season by finishing fourth out of five teams in the Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

The Yellow Jackets had a 409 team score. Tippecanoe finished first with a 334.

Sidney junior Kaden Abbott finished first with an 83. Nick Zerkle shot 98, Jarred Kirk shot 113 and Luke Bemus shot 115.

“It was great to get out and play,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “We are really inexperienced, but I told the boys winning is the last thing we need to think about. I was super impressed with the way Kaden played; he has some amazing potential.”

Fairlawn wins tri-match at Riverside

Fairlawn won a tri-match with Riverside and Springfield Emmanuel Christian on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Course in Bellefontaine.

The Jets had a 168 team score while Riverside had 191 and Emmanuel had 255.

Kyle Peters led Fairlawn with a 39. Matt Mullen shot 43, Jackson Jones shot 44 and Skyler Piper shot 46.

Fort Loramie 2nd at Brookville Invitational

Fort Loramie finished second out of 11 teams in the Brookville Invitational on Thursday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

The Redskins had a 327 team score, five strokes behind first-place Middletown Christian.

Adam Ballas led the Redskins with a 76 and finished third individually. Aiden Wehrman shot 81 and finished fifth individually and Caeleb Meyer shot 82 and tied for seventh individually. Carson Barhorst shot an 88.

Versailles finished fourth with a 354 team score, 10 strokes behind third-place Brookville.

• Girls golf

Versailles wins Lady Tiger Tee Invitational

Versailles finished first in its Lady Tiger Tee Invitational on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles.

The Tigers had a 391 team score, seven strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Russia finished tenth with a 491 and Anna finished 13th with a 557.

Maddie Durham and Cayla Batten each shot 93 for Versailles. Lindsey Cotner shot 102 and Jayla Pothast shot 103.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 93 and tied for fourth overall individually. Rhese Voisard shot 98, Morgan Pleiman shot 102 and Aubrey Turner shot 105.

Makenna Borchers led Russia with a 100. Makena Hoying shot 112, Lily Fullenkamp shot 135 and Eliza Gariety shot 144.

Mallory Havenas led Anna with a 126. Carly Rogers shot 136, Josie Gehret shot 144 and Megan Marlow shot 151.

Minster 207, Riverside 246

The Wildcats earned a win on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 39. Claire Lamm shot 54 and Jenna Heuker and Ashley Meyer each shot 57.

Roz Estep led the Pirates with a 55. Mia Stallard shot 57, Maddie Sanford shot 66 and Sasha Stotler shot 68.

Other scores: Sidney 231, Piqua 282.

Sidney sophomore Kade Schmiesing tees off during the Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_IMG_6491.jpg Sidney sophomore Kade Schmiesing tees off during the Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_IMG_6555.jpg Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_IMG_6572.jpg Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_IMG_6625.jpg Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_IMG_6588.jpg Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest Sidney junior Kaden Abbott lines up a putt during the Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Abbott led the Yellow Jackets with an 83 and tied for third overall individually. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_IMG_6622-2.jpg Sidney junior Kaden Abbott lines up a putt during the Greenville Invitational on Thursday at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville. Abbott led the Yellow Jackets with an 83 and tied for third overall individually. Gaylen Blosser | AIM Media Midwest

Fairlawn wins tri-match at Riverside

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.