Friday roundup: Fairlawn’s Mullen sets record, shoots 4-under par

TROY — Fairlawn set a record for a low nine-hole team score on Friday in a 152-225 victory over Troy Christian in a nonconference match at Miami Shores Golf Course.
Matt Mullen shot a four-under par 32, which is a school individual record for a low nine-hole score. Among the highlights of Mullen’s round was double eagle on the par-five hole No. 1.
Jackson Jones shot 38, Kyle Peters shot 40 and Skyler Piper shot 42.
Fort Loramie 161, Milton-Union 197
The Redskins beat Milton-Union in a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.
Adam Ballas led the Redskins with a 37. Caeleb Meyer shot 40, Aiden Wehrman shot 41 and Carson Barhorst shot 43.
• Girls golf
Fort Loramie 195, Minster 209
Fort Loramie’s girls golf squad beat Minster in a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.
Eva Bolin led the Redskins with a 44. Rhese Voisard shot 48, Megan Eilerman shot 49 and Emily Pleiman and Morgan Pleiman each shot 54.
Minster’s Layne Voisard was the match medalist with a 42. Katie Heitkamp shot 53 and Jenna Heuker and Ashlyn Homan each shot 57.
Riverside 245, Anna 249
Riverside’s girls golf squad edged Anna in a nonconference match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.
Roz Estep led the Pirates with a 57. Sasha Stotler shot 60 and Mia Stallard shot 61.
Mallory Havenar led the Rockets with a personal-best 52. Megan Marlow shot 62 and Carly Rogers shot 64.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.