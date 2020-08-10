Friday roundup: Fairlawn’s Mullen sets record, shoots 4-under par

TROY — Fairlawn set a record for a low nine-hole team score on Friday in a 152-225 victory over Troy Christian in a nonconference match at Miami Shores Golf Course.

Matt Mullen shot a four-under par 32, which is a school individual record for a low nine-hole score. Among the highlights of Mullen’s round was double eagle on the par-five hole No. 1.

Jackson Jones shot 38, Kyle Peters shot 40 and Skyler Piper shot 42.

Fort Loramie 161, Milton-Union 197

The Redskins beat Milton-Union in a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Adam Ballas led the Redskins with a 37. Caeleb Meyer shot 40, Aiden Wehrman shot 41 and Carson Barhorst shot 43.

• Girls golf

Fort Loramie 195, Minster 209

Fort Loramie’s girls golf squad beat Minster in a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Eva Bolin led the Redskins with a 44. Rhese Voisard shot 48, Megan Eilerman shot 49 and Emily Pleiman and Morgan Pleiman each shot 54.

Minster’s Layne Voisard was the match medalist with a 42. Katie Heitkamp shot 53 and Jenna Heuker and Ashlyn Homan each shot 57.

Riverside 245, Anna 249

Riverside’s girls golf squad edged Anna in a nonconference match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Roz Estep led the Pirates with a 57. Sasha Stotler shot 60 and Mia Stallard shot 61.

Mallory Havenar led the Rockets with a personal-best 52. Megan Marlow shot 62 and Carly Rogers shot 64.

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

