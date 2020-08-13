Tuesday roundup: Anna 1st at New Bremen Cardinal Invitational

MINSTER — Anna’s boys golf team won the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club. The Rockets had a 327 team score, one stroke ahead of second-place St. Marys.

Versailles finished third in the 10-team invitational with a 350 team score. Russia was fourth with a 352, Minster was sixth with a 357, Houston was seventh with a 367, Jackson Center was eighth with a 373 and New Bremen was 10th with a 432.

Anna’s Bryce Cobb was the tournament medalist with a 72. Carter Gordon shot an 80 for the Rockets while Spencer McClay shot 85 and Landon Cobb shot 90.

Keegan May led Versailles with an 85. Justin Heitkamp shot 86, Isaac White shot 89 and Alex Kunk shot 90.

Drew Sherman led Russia with an 83. Ross Fiessinger shot 85, Xavier Philpot shot 91 and Felix Francis shot 93.

Joseph Magoto led Minster with a 79. Ray Purdy shot 90, Mitchell Bornhorst shot 93 and Nathan Beair shot 95.

Collin Walker led Houston with an 86. Ethan Lukey shot 89, Ethan Funk shot 91 and Cody Selanders and Parker Herrick each shot 101.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center with an 83. Lucas Hartle shot 90 while Nolan Fark, Ian Platfoot and Ryan Sailor each shot 100.

Preston Hoehne led New Bremen with a 102. Jared Bergman shot 103, Josh Bensman shot 113 and Cole Hamberg shot 114.

Fort Loramie 6th, Botkins 7th at Warrior Classic

Fort Loramie finished sixth and Botkins finished seventh out of 10 teams in the Warrior-Jaguar Classic at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury. The Redskins had a 333 team score, 24 strokes behind first-place Berlin Hiland. Botkins had a 343 score.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 73. Caeleb Meyer shot 80, Aiden Wehrman shot 84 and Devin Ratermann shot 96.

Jameson Meyer and Jack Dietz each shot 82 for the Trojans. Isaac Cisco shot 87 and Jaydon Wendel shot 92.

Riverside 180, Waynesfield-Goshen 181

The Pirates earned a Northwest Central Conference victory over Waynesfield-Goshen on Tuesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Waynesfield.

Zane Rose led Riverside with a 44. Drew Jones and Brody Rhoads each shot 45 and Jayden Burchett shot 46.

• Girls golf

Tippecanoe 186, Sidney 234

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Evie Schwepe shot a 52 to tie a program record for a low nine-hole score. Lily Blosser shot 60 and Madie Garber and Cheyanne Bolden each shot 61.

Minster 10th at Allen East Invitational

The Wildcats finished 10th out of 18 teams in the Allen East Invitational at Colonial Golfers Club in Harrod.

Layne Voisard led Minster with an 87. Jenna Heuker shot 109, Ashley Meyer shot 11 and Claire Lamm shot 114.

• Girls tennis

Van Wert 5, Lehman Catholic 0

Lehman suffered its first loss of the season on Tuesday, falling to Van Wert on the road.

At first singles, Lehman’s Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Annie Stiver lost 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Mary Lins lost 6-2, 6-1. At first doubles, Macie Verdier and Taylor Reineke lost 6-1, 6-2. At second doubles, Madi Gleason and Lily Williams lost 6-1, 6-1.

“Very good teams will expose your weaknesses, and Van Wert did that to us tonight, especially in the doubles matches,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We need to get to the net more and put the ball away, and we will work on that in practice. Mary Lins played really well, with most of her games going to deuce. Our team exhibited a lot of class in defeat, and I’m very proud of that.”

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

