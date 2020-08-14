Wednesday roundup: Fort Loramie, Fairlawn, Russia top 3 at Kendig Memorial

MINSTER — Fort Loramie, Fairlawn and Russia’s boys golf teams were the top three squads in Covington’s Kendig Memorial on Wednesday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

The Redskins finished first with a 311 team score, 14 strokes ahead of second-place Fairlawn. The score ties a program record for a team low 18-round score.

Russia had a 338 team score. Versailles finished fifth with a 354 team score.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas finished first with a 70, tying a program record he set Monday for an individual low 18-hole score.

Fairlawn’s Matt Mullen finished third with a 76. Fort Loramie’s Caeleb Meyer and Aiden Wehrman each shot 79. Meyer finished fourth due to a tiebreaker and Wehrman finished sixth.

Aside from Ballas, Meyer and Wehrman, Devin Ratermann shot an 83 for the Redskins.

Aside from Mullen, Kyle Peters shot 81 for the Jets while Skyler Piper shot 82 and Jackson Jones shot 86.

Ross Fiessinger led Russia with an 82. Jude Counts shot 83, Drew Sherman shot 85 and Xavier Philpot shot 88.

Keegan May led Versailles with an 86. Justin Heitkamp and Alex Kunk each shot 88 and Isaac White shot 92.

Minster 2nd at Auglaize County Tournament

Minster finished second out of six teams in the Auglaize County Tournament on Wednesday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.

The Wildcats had a 347 team score, 18 strokes behind first-place St. Marys.

Joseph Magoto led Minster with a 76 and was the tournament medalist. Brady Hoelscher shot 87, Ray Purdy shot 91 and Nathan Beair shot 93.

New Bremen finished sixth with a 436. Jared Bergman led the squad with a 100 while Preston Hoehne shot 109, Cole Hamberg shot 112 and Blake Tepstra shot 115.

Jackson Center wins tri-match at Riverside

The Tigers won a tri-match at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine. Jackson Center had a 173 team score and Riverside had a 186, 39 strokes ahead of Calvary Christian.

Ian Platfoot led the Tigers with a 39. Carson Regula shot 42, Ryan Sailor shot 44 and Lucas Hartle shot 48.

Jayden Burchett led Riverside with a 44. Drew Jones shot 46, Brody Rhoads shot 47 and John Zumberger shot 50.

Girls golf: Coldwater 184, Anna 276.

