Thursday roundup: Schwepe sets program record for Sidney

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls golf team lost 211-238 to Greenville in a Miami Valley League match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.
Evie Schwepe led the squad with a 51, which is program record for a low nine-hole score. Madison Garber shot 61 and Lily Blosser and Mallory Hoskins each shot 63.
Minster 207, Delphos Jefferson 228
The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.
Layne Voisard led Minster with a 42. Layne Hamm shot 53, Ashlyn Homan shot 55 and Ashlie Meyer shot 57.
Mechanicsburg 193, Riverside 230
The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.
Maddie Sanford led Riverside with a 53 while Sasha Stotler shot 56 and Roz Estep shot 60.
• Boys golf
Sidney 188, Fairborn 237
The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League victory on Thursday at Twin Base Golf Course in Fairborn.
Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 40. Nick Zerkle shot 47, Kade Schmiesing shot 50 and Jarred Kirk shot 51.
“It is always hard to play (on the road), but the guys came through with a win. I am very proud of all of them,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said.
Russia 182, Minster 184
The Raiders earned a nonconference victory on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles.
Drew Sherman led Russia with a 44. Grant Saunders shot 45, Ross Fiessinger shot 47 and Jordan Meyer shot 47.
Joseph Magoto led the Wildcats with a 41. Ray Purdy shot 47 and Brady Hoelscher and Nathan Beair each shot 48.
Botkins 159, Fort Recovery 184
The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Thursday at Portland Golf Club in Portland, Indiana.
Isaac Cisco led Botkins with a 35. Jameson Meyer shot 39, JJ Meyer shot 42 and Jaydon Wendel shot 43.
