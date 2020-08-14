Thursday roundup: Schwepe sets program record for Sidney

SIDNEY — Sidney’s girls golf team lost 211-238 to Greenville in a Miami Valley League match on Thursday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

Evie Schwepe led the squad with a 51, which is program record for a low nine-hole score. Madison Garber shot 61 and Lily Blosser and Mallory Hoskins each shot 63.

Minster 207, Delphos Jefferson 228

The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 42. Layne Hamm shot 53, Ashlyn Homan shot 55 and Ashlie Meyer shot 57.

Mechanicsburg 193, Riverside 230

The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Maddie Sanford led Riverside with a 53 while Sasha Stotler shot 56 and Roz Estep shot 60.

• Boys golf

Sidney 188, Fairborn 237

The Yellow Jackets earned a Miami Valley League victory on Thursday at Twin Base Golf Course in Fairborn.

Kaden Abbott led Sidney with a 40. Nick Zerkle shot 47, Kade Schmiesing shot 50 and Jarred Kirk shot 51.

“It is always hard to play (on the road), but the guys came through with a win. I am very proud of all of them,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said.

Russia 182, Minster 184

The Raiders earned a nonconference victory on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club in Versailles.

Drew Sherman led Russia with a 44. Grant Saunders shot 45, Ross Fiessinger shot 47 and Jordan Meyer shot 47.

Joseph Magoto led the Wildcats with a 41. Ray Purdy shot 47 and Brady Hoelscher and Nathan Beair each shot 48.

Botkins 159, Fort Recovery 184

The Trojans earned a nonconference win on Thursday at Portland Golf Club in Portland, Indiana.

Isaac Cisco led Botkins with a 35. Jameson Meyer shot 39, JJ Meyer shot 42 and Jaydon Wendel shot 43.

Sidney boys golf squad beats Fairborn on the road

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News' daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

