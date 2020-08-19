Monday roundup: Sidney boys golf upsets Troy

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys golf squad earned a 190-191 Miami Valley League victory over Troy on Monday at Sidney Moose Golf Course.

It was an upset win for the Yellow Jackets, which finished 31 strokes behind the Trojans last week in the Troy Invitational.

“I was really proud of the boys today,” Sidney coach Bill Rippey said. “Nick Zerkle played really well and led the team with a 38. He was two-under his last five holes.”

Kaden Abbott shot 39 for Sidney while Tycen Money shot 56 and Luke Bemus shot 57.

Fort Loramie finishes 2nd in Waynesfield-Goshen Tiger Invitational

Fort Loramie finished second and Botkins finished third out of 13 teams in the Waynesfield-Goshen Tiger Invitational on Monday at Prairie View Golf Club in Waynesfield.

The Redskins had a 318 team score, nine strokes behind first-place St. Marys. The Trojans had a 327 team score and beat Fairlawn for third place with a fifth-place scorer tiebreaker.

Fort Loramie’s Adam Ballas shot a 71 and was the tournament medalist. Carson Barhorst shot 81 and Caeleb Meyer and Aiden Wehrman each shot 83.

Botkins’ Jameson Meyer led the squad with a 73. Isaac Cisco shot 82 and JJ Meyer and Jack Dietz each shot 86. Jaydon Wendel shot an 88.

Kyle Peters led the Jets with a 78. Matt Mullen and Jackson Jones each shot 80 and Skyler Piper shot 89. Drew Maddy shot a 91.

Jackson Center finished sixth with a 348 team score. Carson Regula shot 80, Ryan Sailor shot 86, Lucas Hartle shot 89 and Ian Platfoot shot 93.

Riverside finished seventh with a 363 team score. John Zumberger and Zane Rose each shot 89 while Brody Rhoads shot 92 and Drew Jones shot 93.

Lehman Catholic had three players compete individually. Noel Peterson shot 94 while Hezekiah Bezy and John Gagnet each shot 110.

Anna 182, Russia 184

The Rockets earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Monday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 41. Carter Gordon and Spencer McClay each shot 45 and Seth Hegemier shot 51.

Ross Fiessinger and Xavier Philpot each shot 45. Felix Francis shot 46 and Grant Saunders shot 48.

Minster 184, New Bremen 206

The Wildcats earned a Midwest Athletic Conference victory on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Joseph Magoto led Minster with a 42. Brady Hoelscher and Eric Schmidt each shot 47 and Nathan Beair shot 48.

Blake Terpstra led New Bremen with a 49. Jared Bergman shot 51, Preston Hoehne shot 52 and Tyler Paul shot 54.

• Girls golf

Sidney 215, Troy 255

The Yellow Jackets earned an MVL win on Friday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The squad set a program record for a low nine-hole team score.

Evie Schwepe shot a 46 and set a program record for a low nine-hole individual score. Cheyanne Bolden shot 54, Madie Garber shot 56 and Lily Blosser shot 59.

Minster 209, New Bremen 254

The Wildcats earned a MAC win on Monday at Arrowhead Golf Club.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 39. Katie Heitkamp shot 52, Jenna Heuker shot 53 and Ashley Miller shot 55.

New Bremen scores were not reported.

Riverside 222, Arcanum 239

Riverside earned a nonconference victory on Monday at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

Mia Stallard led the Pirates with a 49. Roz Estep shot 55, Sasha Stotler shot 58 and Maddie Sanford and Malaina Jenkins each shot 60.

• Girls tennis

Fairborn 3, Sidney 2

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Monday in Fairborn.

Kara Mays won 6-1, 6-0 at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.

Breanna Mullennix and Desarae Miller lost 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullenix lost 6-3, 7-5 at second doubles.

Kenton Ridge 4, Lehman Catholic 1

Lehman Catholic lost to Springfield Kenton Ridge on Monday in Sidney.

At first singles, Liann Trahey lost 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Annie Stiver lost 6-1, 6-3. At third singles, Mary Lins won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

At first doubles, Emma Covault and Taylor Reineke lost 6-0, 6-3. At second doubles, Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Yellow Jackets girls golf squad beats Trojans

