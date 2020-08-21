Tuesday roundup: Botkins boys golf beats Troy Christian

SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys golf squad won a nonconference match against Troy Christian 160-250 on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.
Jack Dietz led the Trojans with a 35. Isaac Cisco shot 39, Jameson Meyer shot 41 and Jaydon Wendel shot 45.
Fort Loramie 157, Jackson Center 184
The Redskins earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.
Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 35. Aiden Wehrman and Carson Barhorst each shot 40 and Devin Ratermann shot 42.
Carson Regula led the Tigers with a 39. Lucas Hartle shot 44, Ian Platfoot shot 50 and Ryan Sailor shot 51.
Riverside 189, Bethel 213
The Pirates earned a nonconference victory on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.
Drew Jones led Riverside with a 42. John Zumberger shot 43, Zane Rose shot 51 and Brody Rhoads and Jayden Burchett each shot 53.
New Bremen 200, Celina 208
The Cardinals won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Celina Lynx Golf Club.
Jared Bergman led New Bremen with a 44. Preston Hoehne shot 50 and Cole Hamberg and Josh Bensman each shot 53.
• Girls golf
St. Henry 199, Anna 240
The Rockets lost a match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.
Ava Pettit led Anna with a personal-best 56. Gracie Russell shot a personal-best 69.
Bethel 224, Riverside 234
The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club. Roz Estep shot a 52 and Sasha Stotler shot a 59.
• Girls tennis
Piqua 3, Sidney 2
Sidney lost a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Piqua.
Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-4, 7-5 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 7-5, 6-2 at third singles.
Breanna Mullennix and Desarae Miller lost 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-3, 6-1 at second singles.
Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.