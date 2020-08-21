Tuesday roundup: Botkins boys golf beats Troy Christian

SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys golf squad won a nonconference match against Troy Christian 160-250 on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Jack Dietz led the Trojans with a 35. Isaac Cisco shot 39, Jameson Meyer shot 41 and Jaydon Wendel shot 45.

Fort Loramie 157, Jackson Center 184

The Redskins earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.

Adam Ballas led Fort Loramie with a 35. Aiden Wehrman and Carson Barhorst each shot 40 and Devin Ratermann shot 42.

Carson Regula led the Tigers with a 39. Lucas Hartle shot 44, Ian Platfoot shot 50 and Ryan Sailor shot 51.

Riverside 189, Bethel 213

The Pirates earned a nonconference victory on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Drew Jones led Riverside with a 42. John Zumberger shot 43, Zane Rose shot 51 and Brody Rhoads and Jayden Burchett each shot 53.

New Bremen 200, Celina 208

The Cardinals won a nonconference match on Tuesday at Celina Lynx Golf Club.

Jared Bergman led New Bremen with a 44. Preston Hoehne shot 50 and Cole Hamberg and Josh Bensman each shot 53.

• Girls golf

St. Henry 199, Anna 240

The Rockets lost a match on Tuesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Ava Pettit led Anna with a personal-best 56. Gracie Russell shot a personal-best 69.

Bethel 224, Riverside 234

The Pirates lost a nonconference match on Tuesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club. Roz Estep shot a 52 and Sasha Stotler shot a 59.

• Girls tennis

Piqua 3, Sidney 2

Sidney lost a Miami Valley League match on Tuesday in Piqua.

Kara Mays won 6-0, 6-2 at first singles. Allison Fultz lost 6-4, 7-5 at second singles and Jenna Grieshop won 7-5, 6-2 at third singles.

Breanna Mullennix and Desarae Miller lost 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and Alyssa Echols and Cierra Mullennix lost 6-3, 6-1 at second singles.

Fort Loramie earns SCAL win over Jackson Center

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

