Wednesday roundup: Sidney beats Piqua by 10 strokes

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys golf team earned a 192-202 victory over Piqua in a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.
Kaden Abbott led the Yellow Jackets with a 38. Nick Zerkle shot 50 and Devan Wiford and Tycen Money each shot 52.
The victory earned a half point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. Sidney leads the Indians 1-0.5.
The all-sports trophy competition, which is in its fourth year, is tabulated by a points system. In sports where Piqua and Sidney teams play once a season, one point is awarded. In sports where teams play twice, 0.5 points are awarded.
• Girls golf
Minster 204, Riverside 215
The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Wednesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.
Layne Voisard led Minster with a 40. Katie Heitkamp shot 52, Jenna Heuker shot 53 and Ashley Meyer shot 59.
Roz Estep led the Pirates with a 49. Maddie Sanford shot 51, Mia Stallard shot 57 and Sasha Stotler shot 58.
