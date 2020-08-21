Wednesday roundup: Sidney beats Piqua by 10 strokes

SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys golf team earned a 192-202 victory over Piqua in a Miami Valley League match on Wednesday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Kaden Abbott led the Yellow Jackets with a 38. Nick Zerkle shot 50 and Devan Wiford and Tycen Money each shot 52.

The victory earned a half point for Sidney in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition. Sidney leads the Indians 1-0.5.

The all-sports trophy competition, which is in its fourth year, is tabulated by a points system. In sports where Piqua and Sidney teams play once a season, one point is awarded. In sports where teams play twice, 0.5 points are awarded.

• Girls golf

Minster 204, Riverside 215

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Wednesday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 40. Katie Heitkamp shot 52, Jenna Heuker shot 53 and Ashley Meyer shot 59.

Roz Estep led the Pirates with a 49. Maddie Sanford shot 51, Mia Stallard shot 57 and Sasha Stotler shot 58.

Minster girls golf beats Riverside

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

