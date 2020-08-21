Thursday roundup: Cobb sets record for Anna

SIDNEY — Anna beat Indian Lake 165-188 in a nonconference boys golf match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Bryce Cobb set a program record for a low nine-hole individual score with a 32. Landon Cobb shot 43, Spencer McClay shot 44 and Ethan Maurer shot 46.

Fort Loramie 163, Russia 169

Fort Loramie earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory over the Raiders on Thursday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course in Versailles.

Adam Ballas led the Redskins with a 37 while Caeleb Meyer, Aiden Wehrman and Devin Ratermann each shot 42.

Ross Fiessinger and Jordan Meyer each shot 40 for Russia. Drew Sherman shot 44 and Xavier Philpot shot 45.

Botkins 159, Jackson Center 184

The Trojans beat the Tigers in an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Jameson Meyer led Botkins with a 36. Jack Dietz shot 37 while JJ Meyer and Jaydon Wendel each shot 43.

Carson Regula led Jackson Center with a 40. Ian Platfoot shot 46, Ryan Sailor shot 48 and Lucas Hartle shot 50.

Houston 181, Fairlawn 182

The Wildcats edged Fairlawn by one stroke in an SCAL match on Thursday at Shelby Oaks.

Ethan Lakey led Houston with a 41. Collin Walker shot 45, Ethan Funk shot 47 and Parker Herrick and Cody Selanders each shot 48.

Kyle Peters led the Jets with a 42. Jackson Jones shot 44, Matt Mullen shot 46 and Skyler Piper shot 50.

Minster 173, Delphos St. John’s 177

The Wildcats won a Midwest Athletic Conference match on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.

Joseph Magoto led Minster with a 35. Mitchell Bornhorst shot 44 while Brady Hoelscher and Nathan Beair each shot 47.

St. Henry 174, New Bremen 205

The Cardinals lost a MAC match on Thursday at Arrowhead.

Jared Bergman led New Bremen with a 48. Preston Hoehne and Josh Bensman each shot 52 and Tyler Paul shot 53.

Riverside 195, Marion Elgin 209

The Pirates won a Northwest Central Conference match on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Drew Jones led the Pirates with a 44. John Zumberger shot 49, Brody Rhoads shot 50 and Zane Rose shot 52.

Versailles 178, New Knoxville 202

Versailles earned a MAC win over the Rangers on Thursday at Stillwater Valley. Justin Heitkamp led the Tigers with a 40 while Sam Anspach led New Knoxville with a 45.

• Girls golf

Piqua 225, Sidney 232

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Thursday at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

Cheyanne Bolden led Sidney with a 55. Lily Blosser shot 56, Madison Garber shot 57 and Cassie Trudeau shot 64.

Piqua earned a half point in the Piqua vs. Sidney all-sports trophy competition with the win. The schools are tied 1-1 in the competition, which is in its fourth year.

Minster 194, Anna 251

The Wildcats earned a nonconference win on Thursday at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster.

Layne Voisard led Minster with a 46. Katie Heitkamp shot 48, Jenna Heuker shot 49 and Claire Lamm shot 51.

Mallory Havenas led Anna with a 55 while Josie Gehret shot 63.

Fort Loramie 192, Arcanum 251

Fort Loramie earned a Cross County Conference win on Thursday at Arrowhead.

Eva Bolin led the Redskins with a 40. Morgan Pleiman shot 49, Aubrey Turner shot 50 and Rhese Voisard shot 53.

Riverside 241, Indian Lake 242

The Pirates edged the Lakers by one stroke in a nonconference match on Thursday at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Bellefontaine.

Roz Estep led Riverside with a 56 while Maddie Sanford shot 60.

Other scores: St. Henry 205, New Bremen 244.

Bryce Cobb https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/08/web1_DSC_0695-copy-2.jpg Bryce Cobb

Fort Loramie, Botkins, Houston boys golf earn SCAL wins

By Bryant Billing bbilling@sidneydailynews.com

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.

Coaches can report results for Sidney Daily News’ daily roundups by sending scores, statistics and comments as soon as possible after games to sidneysports@aimmediamidwest.com.