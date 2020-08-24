Friday/Saturday roundup: Russia beats Covington 3-0 in opener

COVINGTON — Russia’s volleyball squad started the season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 nonconference victory on Saturday at Covington.

Ashley Scott led the Raiders with 10 kills and had one ace. Carley Scott and Kate Sherman each had nine kills and Cece Borchers had six kills. Kendall Monnin had a team-high four aces and Miah Monnin had 29 assists.

Kendall Monnin led the squad with 22 digs while Scott had nine, Jilian Chapman had 10, Miah Monnin had seven and Sherman had five.

Bradford 3, Houston 1

The Wildcats lost 25-16, 25-23, 14-25, 25-23 in a season opener on Saturday at Bradford.

Catryn Mohler led Houston with 15 kills while Haley Huffman had 11 and Mariah Booher had nine. Mohler had a team-high three aces while Grace Slade had two. Bri Kemp had 28 assists.

Megan Maier led the Wildcats with 27 digs while Booher had 20, Slade had 15 and Rylie Voisard had 13.

Urbana 3, Lehman Catholic 2

The Cavaliers lost 16-14 in the fifth game of a season opener on Saturday to drop a nonconference match in Urbana. Urbana won the first set 25-20 and fourth set 25-22 while Lehman won the second 25-23 and third 25-19.

Reese Geise led the Cavaliers with 42 kills while Emma Kennedy had 11 kills and a team-high seven blocks. Pyper Sharkins had five aces while Caroline Wesner had four. Wesner led the team with 29 assists while Megan Carlisle had 27.

Geise had a team-high 34 digs. Sharkins had 31 and Taylor Geise and Wesner each had 14.

Minster 3, Graham 1

The Wildcats started the season with a 25-16, 16-25, 25-21, 25-16 victory over Graham on Saturday in Minster.

Dana Prenger led Minster with 14 kills and seven blocks while Alyssa Niemeyer had 11 kills and Ava Sharp had 10 kills. Jenna Grieshop and Jayden Clune each had five aces and Clune led the squad with 38 assists.

Ivy Wolf had a team-high 20 digs.

Riverside 3, Bethel 0

Riverside won a season opener 25-14, 25-8, 25-6 on Saturday in De Graff.

Jenna Woods led the Pirates with nine kills and eight blocks while Jade Copas had eight kills. Lauryn Sanford had 10 assists and Allison Knight had 12 digs.

• Boys golf

Anna 315, Graham 354

The Rockets won an 18-hole dual on Saturday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

Bryce Cobb led Anna with a 71 while Spencer McClay shot 74, Carter Gordon shot 80 and Seth Hegemier shot 90.

•Girls tennis

Lehman 4th at Van Wert Invitational

The Cavaliers finished fourth at the seven-team Van Wert Invitational on Saturday with 19 points, led by a pair of third-place finishes.

Annie Stiver finished third at second singles and Mary Lins finished third at third singles, while Liann Trahey at first singles, the first doubles team of Taylor Reineke and Macie Verdier and the second doubles team of Madi Gleason and Lilly Williams all finished fourth.

“Very good performance by our team today,” Lehman coach Tim Ungericht said. “We won a lot of close matches at second and third singles against good players and I received many compliments from coaches and opposing players about our sportsmanship and how our program has got a lot stronger over the past five years.”

• Girls soccer scores: Lehman Catholic 6, Wapakoneta 0.

• Boys soccer scores: Botkins 3, Miami East 2; Jackson Center 4, Urbana 0.

FRIDAY RESULTS

• Boys golf

Botkins 169, Minster 170

The Trojans edged Minster in a nonconference match on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club.

JJ Meyer led Botkins with a 40. Jaydon Wendel shot 41, Jameson Meyer shot 43 and Parker Geis shot 45.

Joseph Magoto led the Wildcats with a 38. Brady Hoelscher shot 40, Nathan Beair shot 42 and Mitchell Barhorst shot 50.

Houston 177, New Knoxville 195

The Wildcats won a nonconference match on Friday at Arrowhead Golf Club. Ethan Lukey shot a personal record 40 and was the match medalist. Sam Anspach led the Rangers with a 45.

Russia 166, Lehman Catholic forfeit

The Raiders earned a win by forfeit over Lehman Catholic on Friday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. Ross Fiessinger shot a 39 for the Raiders while Drew Sherman shot 40, Jordan Meyer shot 43 and Jude Counts shot 47.

• Girls golf

Vandalia-Butler 183, Sidney 212

The Yellow Jackets lost a Miami Valley League match on Friday at Cassel Hills Golf Course in Vandalia.

Lily Blosser shot a 51 to tie a school record for a low nine-hole score, which was set earlier this month by Evie Schwepe. Schwepe shot a 51 again on Friday while Cheyanne Bolden shot 52 and Madison Garber shot 58.

Fort Loramie 196, Versailles 204

The Redskins won a nonconference match on Friday at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

Eva Bolin led Fort Loramie with a 43. Aubrey Turner shot 48, Morgan Pleiman shot 49 and Rhese Voisard shot 56.

• Boys soccer scores: Tecumseh 5, Jackson Center 1.

Botkins boys golf edges Minster at Shelby Oaks

