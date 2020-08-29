Area football roundup: New Bremen beats Minster for 1st time since 2009

NEW BREMEN — New Bremen beat Minster for the first time since 2009 on Friday in a season opener. The Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 20-0 victory in a Midwest Athletic Conference game at Cardinal Field.

Mitchell Hays scored on a 1-yard run late in the first quarter to give the team a 7-0 lead. Zach Bertke ran for a 2-yard score with 11:40 left in the fourth to push the lead to 14 points, then Hays scored on a 15-yard run four minutes later to cap the game’s scoring.

Hays completed 12-of-14 passes for 87 yards and ran for 84 yards. Bertke ran for 105 yards and had 4.5 tackles on defense. Ben Blickle led the squad with six tackles.

Minster managed 99 yards on offense while New Bremen had 336.

Johnny Nixon completed 5-of-9 passes for 51 yards and threw one interception. Conner Albers had a team-high 51 rushing yards, all of which came on the same carry. Austin Wellman led the squad with 11.5 tackles.

New Bremen is scheduled to travel to Marion Local next Friday while Minster is scheduled to host Coldwater.

Versailles 34, Anna 14

The Tigers scored the first four touchdowns and cruised to a MAC win on Friday at Booster Field in Anna.

Jack Osborne scored on a 24-yard run and Carson Bey scored on a 15-yard run in the first quarter to give Versailles a 14-0 lead. Bey scored on a 1-yard run with 4:46 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0 at halftime.

Landon Henry scored on a 5-yard run with 6:35 left in the third to push the lead to 28 points.

Hunter Schmidt scored on a 2-yard run for Anna, but Osborne scored on a 5-yard run with 4:37 left in the fourth to seal the win for the Tigers. Kohlten Carey threw a late 19-yard TD pass to Justin Richards to narrow the final score.

Versailles had 367 yards of offense, 329 of which came on the ground. The squad racked up 19 first downs.

Anna had 194 yards of offense. Carey completed 14-of-21 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Schmidt led the team with 24 rushing yards on eight carries.

Anna is scheduled to travel to St. Henry next Friday while Versailles is scheduled to host Delphos St. John’s.

Fort Loramie 42, Tri-County North 0

The Redskins opened the season with a Cross County Conference victory on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Collin Moore ran for a short touchdown and threw a 16-yard TD pass to Logan Eilerman in the first quarter to give the squad a 14-0 lead, and neither squad scored in the second quarter.

Moore returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter and threw a 7-yard TD to Eilerman with 5:33 left to push the lead to 28-0.

Nate Meyer scored on a 3-yard run late in the third, and Moore finished the Redskins’ scoring with a 3-yard TD run early in the fourth.

No statistics have been reported.

Fort Loramie is scheduled to travel to Bethel next Friday.

Lehman Catholic 22, Ridgemont 12

The Cavaliers won their season opener by beating Northwest Central Conference foe Ridgemont on Friday in Mt. Victory.

No statistics or other information has been reported.

Lehman is scheduled to host Riverside next Friday.

Riverside 53, Crestline 7

The Pirates opened the season with a big NWCC victory on Friday in De Graff.

It didn’t take Riverside long to run away from NWCC newcomer Crestline. Kale Long scored on a 29-yard run 28 seconds into the game, and Landon Stewart returned a punt 76 yards for a touchdown four minutes later to give the Pirates a 13-0 lead.

Ethan Jackson and Long ran for short TDs before the end of the first quarter, and Jackson ran for two more TDs in the second quarter and threw a 38-yard TD pass to Deven Frilling to push the lead to 47-0 by halftime.

Justin Thompson finished the team’s scoring with a 1-yard run in the third quarter. Crestline scored its TD with 56 seconds left in the fourth.

The Pirates had 343 total yards, 278 of which came on the ground. Long led the team with 200 rushing yards on 14 carries while Thompson had 35 rushing yards and Jackson had 10.

Jackson completed 5-of-9 passes for 85 yards. Frilling caught four passes for 75 yards.

Long, Ethan Burrows and Kyle Robinson each had five tackles for the Pirates while Walker Whitaker had four tackles and one sack.

Riverside is scheduled to travel to Sidney Memorial Stadium and take on Lehman next Friday.

Versailles pulls away early from Anna

