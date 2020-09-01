Posted on by

Saturday scoreboard: Anna, Houston volleyball earn nonleague wins


Mary Landis

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Mary Landis, Anna

Anna senior Mary Landis led the Rockets with 23 kills in a 3-1 win over Covington on Monday. Landis also had 15 assists and 12 digs.

VOLLEYBALL

Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 0: 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.

Anna 3, Covington 1: 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 28-26.

Houston 3, Indian Lake 1: 26-28, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sidney 8, Stebbins 0: Goals: Khia McMillen 3; MaKayla Dillinger 2; Jaycee Roach, Jadah McMillen, Lainie Fair 1.

Lehman Catholic 6, Troy Christian 0: Lindsey Magoteaux 2; Eva Dexter, Ella Black, Noelle Dexter, Molly Greene 1.

BOYS SOCCER

Botkins 3, St. Marys 2

Jackson Center 3, Wapakoneta 3

GIRLS TENNIS

Sidney 5, West Carrollton 0: 1s: Kara Mays 6-0, 6-0; 2s: Allison Fultz 6-2, 6-0; 3s: forfeit. 1d-Jenna Grieshop/Alyssa Echols 6-0, 6-0; 2d- forfeit.

GIRLS GOLF

Xenia 183, Sidney 213: Sidney medalist: Cheyanne Bolden, 48.

Fort Loramie 181, Miami East 215: FL medalist: Eva Bolin, 41.

Minster 209, Marion Local 232: Minster medalist: Layne Voisard, 46.

BOYS GOLF

Houston 176, Jackson Center 190: Medalist: Ethan Lukey, Houston, 41.

Fairlawn 163, Newton 169: Fairlawn medalists: Kyle Peters and Skyler Piper, 39.

New Bremen 200, Parkway 209: NB medalist: Blake Terprsta, 48.

Riverside 191, Ridgemont 264: Riverside medalist: John Zumberger, 46.

Mary Landis

