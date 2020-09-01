Saturday scoreboard: Anna, Houston volleyball earn nonleague wins

PLAYER OF THE DAY
Mary Landis, Anna
Anna senior Mary Landis led the Rockets with 23 kills in a 3-1 win over Covington on Monday. Landis also had 15 assists and 12 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
Vandalia-Butler 3, Sidney 0: 25-23, 25-22, 25-22.
Anna 3, Covington 1: 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 28-26.
Houston 3, Indian Lake 1: 26-28, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11, 15-13.
GIRLS SOCCER
Sidney 8, Stebbins 0: Goals: Khia McMillen 3; MaKayla Dillinger 2; Jaycee Roach, Jadah McMillen, Lainie Fair 1.
Lehman Catholic 6, Troy Christian 0: Lindsey Magoteaux 2; Eva Dexter, Ella Black, Noelle Dexter, Molly Greene 1.
BOYS SOCCER
Botkins 3, St. Marys 2
Jackson Center 3, Wapakoneta 3
GIRLS TENNIS
Sidney 5, West Carrollton 0: 1s: Kara Mays 6-0, 6-0; 2s: Allison Fultz 6-2, 6-0; 3s: forfeit. 1d-Jenna Grieshop/Alyssa Echols 6-0, 6-0; 2d- forfeit.
GIRLS GOLF
Xenia 183, Sidney 213: Sidney medalist: Cheyanne Bolden, 48.
Fort Loramie 181, Miami East 215: FL medalist: Eva Bolin, 41.
Minster 209, Marion Local 232: Minster medalist: Layne Voisard, 46.
BOYS GOLF
Houston 176, Jackson Center 190: Medalist: Ethan Lukey, Houston, 41.
Fairlawn 163, Newton 169: Fairlawn medalists: Kyle Peters and Skyler Piper, 39.
New Bremen 200, Parkway 209: NB medalist: Blake Terprsta, 48.
Riverside 191, Ridgemont 264: Riverside medalist: John Zumberger, 46.